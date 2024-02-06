Virtual meeting behaviors: What is or is not considered acceptable?

A 2023 YouGov survey took a look at what behaviors are considered acceptable and not acceptable during a video conference meeting.

The poll was conducted with 1,000 Americans with varying demographics between August and September 2023, and looked at what activities, situations and other decisions were okay and not okay through formal/informal meetings.

It should be noted that when asked if the respondents participated in virtual meetings, approximately 68% of them responded yes (32% for work and 36% for personal calls), and 45% said no.

What behaviors were found the least acceptable?

The most common selections for unacceptable behaviors in virtual meetings were having the TV run in the background, vaping and smoking — at response rates between 75% to 77%.

Drinking a nonalcoholic drink during a virtual meeting was actually rated as the most acceptable behavior from the listed options, but 74% of respondents believed it’s not okay if the drink is alcoholic.

While these are general statistics that were found, the numbers stay relatively steady among separate age groups.

As an example, the option of the television playing in the background was consistently at the top, if not close to the most unacceptable behavior by every studied age demographic. Even further, 18- to 29-year-olds had the lowest rates for this response at 64%, but it nevertheless was the fourth-highest result for their group.

What situations were found most acceptable?

Aside from drinking a nonalcoholic drink, sitting on the sofa or outdoors during any informal/formal meeting were considered the most acceptable situations at 32% and 31%, respectively.

In addition, simply having a pet in the room resulted in a 26% acceptability rate, compared to a 13% rate when that pet is sitting on your lap.

These rates were mostly consistent among age groups in any type of meeting except for 18- to 29-year-olds regarding pets, who were more accepting of them compared to other age groups.

What should I do during my virtual meetings?

HuffPost shared some tips — whether you’re using Zoom or any other similar platform — about what to do and not do during your next virtual meeting:

1. Use the mute button

Nick Leighton, an etiquette expert and co-host of the “Were you raised by wolves?” podcast, shared, “The number one Zoom etiquette complaint we hear: People who don’t mute themselves when they’re not talking,”

He added, “This is the equivalent of making distracting noises during an in-person meeting, which we hopefully all agree would be rude, so please don’t do it on Zoom, either.”

2. Don’t talk over others

Sometimes there can be that awkward moment when two or more people try to share simultaneously. Make sure to give appropriate time for responses during virtual meetings.

Patricia Rossi, a civility expert, keynote speaker and author of “Everyday Etiquette,” recommends users to use the “raise hand” function to keep things running smoother.

3. Try not to appear too casual

“Pay attention to your appearance,” Rossi said. “Conducting meetings via Zoom doesn’t mean you should neglect your appearance. Give it the same level of importance as you would in a normal business setting.”

4. Be present and engage

Diane Gottsman, a national etiquette expert and author of “Modern Etiquette for a Better Life,” said that it’s important to turn on your camera and be in the moment of the meeting.

“Be focused and don’t multitask,” she also recommended. “Do all your other tasks once the meeting is finished.”