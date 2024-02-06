The 5 best air fryers available on Amazon

At the start of 2024, the air fryer remains one of the most popular kitchen appliances on the market. Offering faster cooking times, easier cleanup and healthier results, air fryers are a purchase that’s easy to justify for most families.

Although they’re called air fryers, there’s actually almost no frying involved in using them.

According to KitchenAid’s website, air fryers work more like a convection oven, distributing hot air evenly throughout the cooking chamber using small fans. This circulating hot air surrounds the food from all angles, cooking it evenly and quickly.

Air fryers provide many health benefits that are appealing to consumers. According to WebMD, some studies have suggested that air frying can reduce calories by 70 to 80%. Studies have also shown that air frying reduces the amount of acrylamide — a carcinogenic chemical that results from frying starchy foods like potatoes — by up to 90%.

In addition to the health benefits, there are also many lifestyle benefits associated with air fryers. They require significantly less time and energy to use than a conventional oven, giving you more free time in your day and reducing the amount you spend on utilities each month.

CNET did an experiment that showed it costs roughly $153 for 300 hours of cooking in a gas oven on high heat. By comparison, running an air fryer for 300 hours would cost only $78, resulting in significant savings over time.

If you are looking at getting an air fryer, there are many options available with varying sizes and features. Below are our picks for the five best air fryers for 2024.

The Toshiba Air Fryer has one of the most user-friendly designs on the market. It’s currently available in two sizes, with either 5.5- or 7.7-quart baskets. It also comes with double-sided lifting handles, making it easier to move around the kitchen.

Ideal for individuals or small families, the Toshiba Air Fryer can accommodate enough food for up to four people, yet its compact design makes it easy to store. It comes with eight cooking presets including air fry, reheat, dehydrate and more.

The Menu-IQ Technology is a unique feature of the Toshiba Air Fryer. It automatically adjusts the cooking time based on the food quantity. This ensures that your food is cooked to perfection each time. Cleaning is also a cinch thanks to the removable, dishwasher-safe cooking basket.

The only downside to the Toshiba Air Fryer is that the user instructions aren’t great, resulting in a slight learning curve for users. Despite this minor drawback, overall it’s a great option to add to your kitchen.

Price: $74.99.

Capacity: 5.5 or 7.7 quarts.

4.7/5 stars on Amazon.

The Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is another great option for small families, offering a 4-quart capacity cooking basket.

With a temperature range spanning from 105 to 405 degrees Fahrenheit and four cooking presets — air fry, roast, reheat and dehydrate — it can suit a variety of cooking needs.

One of the biggest perks of the Ninja air fryer is its interface, which is among the easiest to use. You simply select your cooking method, temperature and time and you’re good to go.

The one drawback to the Ninja AF101 Air Fryer is that it can be tricky to clean. The basket can be removed, but it’s a bit awkward. Despite this, the Ninja air fryer is a great, affordable option for any household.

Price: $89.99.

Capacity: 4 quarts.

4.8/5 stars on Amazon.

The Cosori Mini Air Fryer is perfect for individuals or couples who only need to cook a single serving. It comes in a much smaller size than other popular air fryers and has a 2.1-quart basket. If you’re looking for an air fryer that’s easy to store, then the Cosori Mini is a good option.

The Cosori Mini comes with four presets including air fry, roast, bake and reheat. You can also control the Cosori Mini through the Cosori app, which lets you start and monitor your cooking from your smartphone. Additionally, it is notably quiet, with noise levels coming in below 48 decibels.

While its small size is good for singles or couples, families may find it too small for their needs. Overall, the Cosori Mini Air Fryer excels in delivering efficiency and convenience in a compact package.

Price: $59.99.

Capacity: 2.1 quarts.

4.6/5 stars on Amazon.

The dual-basket Ninja Air Fryer is designed for bigger families, offering a total capacity of 6 quarts, broken out into two 3-quart baskets. Its innovative design allows for simultaneous cooking in two zones, eliminating the need for back-to-back cooking sessions.

The Ninja DualZone’s Smart Finish feature enables users to cook two different foods while ensuring they finish at the same time. Conversely, its Match Cook feature makes it easier to prepare double servings of a single food, by copying settings across both baskets.

With 5-in-1 settings, including air fry, bake, roast, reheat and dehydrate, the Ninja DualZone provides a variety of ways to cook your food. Similar to other air fryers, it comes with easily removable and dishwasher-safe baskets, which speeds up the cleaning process.

The biggest drawback of the Ninja DualZone air fryer is its bulky size. This appliance might be too big to keep on your counter.

Despite the storage concerns, this is a perfect air fryer for families that are looking to cook large portions or to save time while cooking two foods simultaneously.

Price: $175.99.

Capacity: 6 quarts total (two 3-quart baskets).

4.7/5 stars on Amazon.

The West Bend Compact Air Fryer provides the best bang for your buck. It comes in a variety of sizes ranging from 5 to 10 quarts in capacity, providing options for families of all sizes. This air fryer also has the most cooking presets available with 10 different options including air fry, bake, reheat, keep warm and more.

With its LED display and cool-touch handle, the West Bend Air Fryer is one of the most user-friendly options available. It also has a “shake reminder” feature that reminds you to shake the cooking basket to ensure that your fries are cooked evenly. Not only is the West Bend Air Fryer user friendly, but it is also durable and easy to clean.

There were almost no cons to this air fryer and its low price makes it an even more amazing option for your kitchen.

Price: $59.99.

Capacity: 5-, 7- and 10-quart options available.

4.8/5 stars on Amazon.

