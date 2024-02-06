Fred Warner will become a father soon. What that milestone means to him

LAS VEGAS — Fred Warner is one of six San Francisco 49ers who go by the title team captain on this year’s team.

Soon, the former BYU linebacker and three-time first-team NFL All-Pro will be adding a new title: father.

That will come after the 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl, set for Sunday (4:30 p.m. MST, CBS) at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Warner’s wife, the former Sydney Hightower of “Bachelor” fame, is due to have their first child, a boy, next month.

“I’m so excited about it,” Warner told the Deseret News on Monday. “I’m conflicted right now cuz obviously I have to focus on the Super Bowl, but my wife’s eight months pregnant and I have to focus on us, her delivering that child here shortly. It’s a really exciting time of life.”

.@49ers linebacker and former @BYUfootball star Fred Warner (@fred_warner) talks about becoming a father soon:



"I've always wanted to be a father, No. 1"

The 27-year-old Warner and Sydney were married in June 2022.

This next chapter in life will bring a new perspective for the 49ers star who’s made a living becoming one of the top linebackers in the NFL.

“I’ve always wanted to be a father, No. 1. It’s going to be even more life-changing once it’s finally here,” he said.

A video recently shared on the X account for the couples’ podcast, “The Warner House,” showed Warner searching for his wife after the 49ers won the NFC Championship to earn their spot in the 2024 Super Bowl.

“I don’t know where my wife’s at,” he said in the video. “Where my wife at?”

“Where my wife at” 😂



What a special moment pic.twitter.com/Rm2UAgA6m9 — The Warner House (@TheWarnerHouse_) January 29, 2024

It’s a celebration the Warners hope to have again after Sunday’s Super Bowl.

The last time Warner and the 49ers made it to the Super Bowl, they lost to Kansas City four years ago.

Even as he prepares for another big game though, being a dad isn’t far from Warner’s mind, especially as he fielded several questions about that topic during the Super Bowl Opening Night event.

One of those questions involved whether he believes his future son will be proud of what he’s accomplishing in the league.

Warner took that question beyond the football arena.

“I feel like 20 years from now, I hope I’ve accomplished more than what I’m doing right now that he’ll be even more proud of. Life is not all about football. I try to play football in a way that I’m able to inspire others and do it the right way,” Warner said.

“If my son takes up football or admires it or one of those things, I’ll be there to support him 100% whatever he wants to do.”

Super Bowl on the air How to watch 2024 Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers



Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)



Sunday, 4:30 p.m. MST



TV: CBS



Warner, who was raised in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also talked about his faith — “I’m a huge believer in prayer and being able to pray to God and anything that I’m grateful for in times of good and bad, being able to talk to him,” he said — and why the lessons from football can be applied in other parts of life.

That includes striving to get better every day.

“I’m a Christian, praise God. There’s so many life lessons you learn in football that you apply to life,” Warner said. “The thing I carry with me every day, and every year I’ve been in the NFL, is you’re either getting better or you’re getting worse every single year.

“I can apply that in life as a husband, as a brother, as a son. I think that’s a great message and something to live by for everyone, you’re either getting better or you’re getting worse. Don’t be stagnant, strive to get better every single day.”