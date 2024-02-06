Andy Reid shares his top 3 cheeseburgers. Who made the list?

LAS VEGAS — Andy Reid is known as Big Red, but one could argue that nickname could easily be changed to the Big Cheese, with his expert cheeseburger knowledge.

Not surprisingly, that topic came up multiple times during the Super Bowl Opening Night event on Monday, ahead of the 2024 Super Bowl when Reid’s Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday (4:30 p.m. MST, CBS).

One reporter asked Reid what his top three cheeseburgers are, and it was a topic ESPN had a fierce debate about the day after.

For the record, here’s what Reid said:



In-N-Out Burger.

Original Tommy’s (Los Angeles).

Hawkins House of Burgers (Los Angeles).

“We can go across the street, get an In-N-Out burger. Tommy’s, Los Angeles,” Reid said in explaining his answer.

The last one on the list came with a little coaching, as someone yelled out Hawkins and coach said, “Yeah, we’ll throw Hawkins in there.”

This prompted a follow-up question: Where is Five Guys on the list?

“Five Guys is up there,” Reid said.

Super Bowl on the air How to watch 2024 Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers



Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas)



Sunday, 4:30 p.m. MST



TV: CBS



What kind of toppings does Reid like on his cheeseburgers, though?

He likes to keep it simple.

“You’ve got to have your cheese, you’ve got to have a little mayo and ketchup. Hold the mustard, and you can hold the pickles, too, but I’ll take the rest,” he told Nickelodeon correspondent Dylan Schefter.

Reid has won two Super Bowl rings with the Chiefs in the past four seasons, and is going for his third on Sunday.

After the first championship he led Kansas City to in 2020, Reid declared he was going to celebrate with “the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen.”

“I’m gonna go get the biggest cheeseburger you’ve ever seen,” he told NFL Network following the Chiefs win over the 49ers in the Super Bowl four years ago. ”The biggest one, might be a double.”