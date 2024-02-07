8 movies about love to watch this Valentine’s Day — just not the romantic kind

I’ve always believed that Valentine’s Day should celebrate all love — not just the romantic kind.

Do you love your friends? Are you crazy about your family? Now’s the time to celebrate!

While there are myriad rom-coms to watch on Valentine’s Day (and you definitely should watch some), I propose that this month is also a good time to watch films about other kinds of love — friendship, family, the love of a pet, etc.

If you’re looking for films on all kinds of love, here are the top eight films about unromantic love.

8 best (unromantic) Valentine’s Day movies

8. ‘Marley & Me’ (2008)

As a new pet owner myself, I would be remiss if I didn’t include a movie about the love of a pet.

“Marley and Me” follows newlyweds John (Owen Wilson) and Jenny (Jennifer Aniston) Grogan who, after getting their first home and jobs in Florida, decide to adopt a Labrador retriever puppy named Marley.

Marley quickly proves to be a handful. But John, a reporter, finds inspiration in his mischievous pup and writes a popular weekly column chronicling Marley’s misadventures.

Marley sees the Grogans through almost every stage in life, including the birth of their three kids and Jenny’s struggle with postpartum depression. While Marley can be a nuisance, he proves to be a beloved part of the family.

What streaming service is ‘Marley and Me’ on?

“Marley and Me” is available to steam on YouTube, Apple TV and Prime Video for $3.99.

7. ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring’ (2001)

OK, hear me out: “The Lord of the Rings” trilogy is one of the best film series about brotherhood. After Frodo Baggins agrees to go on an epic quest to return the ring of power to Mordor, he’s joined by eight volunteers: Gandalf, Legolas, Gimli, Aragorn, Boromir, Sam, Merry and Pippin.

Thus the Fellowship of the Ring is born. While they can’t complete the journey to Mordor together — as Aragorn tells Frodo, “I would have gone with you to the end, into the very fires of Mordor” — each member of the fellowship plays a part in defeating the forces of Mordor and Sauron.

Beyond being an incredible fantasy series, “The Lord of the Rings” includes some of my favorite portrayals of male friendships: Merry and Pippin; Sam and Frodo; Legolas and Gimli, among many others.

Each fellowship member is incredibly loyal. When Gimli says that the fellowship has failed their quest in “The Two Towers,” Aragorn tells him, “Not if we hold true to each other.”

What is ‘The Lord of the Rings’ rated and why?

According to IMDb, “The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring” is rated PG-13 for the following:



Violence and gore.

Scary images.

Is ‘The Fellowship of the Ring’ on any streaming service?

“The Fellowship of the Ring” is available to stream on Max and Prime Video.

6. ‘Little Women’ (2019)

“Little Women,” based on the novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, follows the lives of the four March sisters: Meg, Jo, Beth and Amy.

The March sisters are raised by their mother Marmee to be curious, outspoken and kind. The film captures sister dynamics perfectly. The sisters bicker and shout one minute, then dissolve into laughter the next.

Each sister goes through their own coming-of-age journey, but it’s Jo that stars. After growing up in Massachusetts, Jo moves to New York to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a writer.

“Little Women” is a beloved and classic coming-of-age tale for a reason: The film chronicles the idyllic childhood of the March sisters and the difficulties of adulthood. Despite the sisters’ challenges, their love for each other stays strong.

Is ‘Little Women’ 2019 on any streaming service?

“Little Women” is available to stream on Apple TV for $3.99.

5. ‘Troop Zero’ (2019)

“Troop Zero” is a quirky coming-of-age tale that tackles friendship, bullying, family and loss.

It follows a little girl named Christmas (Mckenna Grace) in 1977. She and a group of misfits form a troop of Birdie Scouts, with troop mother Rayleen (Viola Davis), called Troop Zero.

Christmas, who is obsessed with outer space (the interest was fostered by her deceased mother), and her troop enter the Birdie Scouts talent show. The winners will record their voices on the Voyager Golden Record — and the Birdie Scouts believe it will be heard by aliens in outer space.

But in order to qualify for the talent show, each troop member must receive a troop badge. On their journey to obtain a badge — and prep for the talent show — each troop member embarks on a journey of self-discovery, while growing closer to their friends.

A sweet, earnest film about young friendship, “Troop Zero” is a great Valentine’s Day watch for the whole family.

What streaming service is ‘Troop Zero’ on?

“Troop Zero” is currently streaming on Prime Video.

4. ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ (1991)

“Fried Green Tomatoes” is a story within a story. 1980s housewife Evelyn Couch (Kathy Bates) meets the elderly Ninny Threadgoode, who tells her the story of Whistle Stop, a town since abandoned, and the friendship between Idgie Threadgoode (Mary Stuart Masterson) and Ruth Jamison (Mary-Louise Parker).

After the death of her beloved brother Buddy, a young Idgie isolates herself from her community. At the request of Idgie’s concerned family, Buddy’s former girlfriend, Ruth, attempts to befriend Idgie.

After Idgie’s initial hesitation, Ruth and Idgie form a strong and loyal friendship that continues well into adulthood. So when Ruth’s abusive husband goes missing — and is presumed dead — Whistle Stop law enforcement assume that Idgie had something to do with it.

While it does involve some speculation about Idgie and Ruth’s relationship — are they romantically involved or just lifelong friends? — “Fried Green Tomatoes” is mostly a story about community, family and friendship.

What is ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ rated and why?

According to IMDb, “Fried Green Tomatoes” is rated PG-13 for:



Mild sexuality.

Mild violence.

Profanity.

Is ‘Fried Green Tomatoes’ on any streaming service?

“Fried Green Tomatoes” is currently streaming on Netflix.

3. ‘Steel Magnolias’ (1989)

“Steel Magnolias” follows a close-knit group of friends in small-town Louisiana: M’Lynne (Sally Field), Truvy (Dolly Parton), Ousier (Shirley Maclaine) and Clairee (Olympia Dukakis).

The movie mostly follows M’Lynn and her daughter Shelby (Julia Roberts), who has Type 1 diabetes. The film begins with M’Lynn and her daughter preparing for Shelby’s upcoming marriage to Jackson, but Shelby is hesitant to marry him because, due to her diabetes, she has been medically advised not to have children.

Shelby decides to marry Jackson anyway and, despite the health risks, has a child named Jackson Jr. Meanwhile, the film shows Annelle, a shy woman escaping from her abusive husband, becoming more confident by working at Truvy’s salon.

“Steel Magnolias” is a touching testament to the power of friendship. The film explores the dynamics between the four friends, who often bicker — but clearly love each other.

Is ‘Steel Magnolias’ on any streaming service?

“Steel Magnolias” is available to rent on Prime Video for $3.59 and Apple TV for $3.99.

2. ‘Instant Family’ (2018)

Based on a true story, “Instant Family” chronicles couple Pete (Mark Wahlberg) and Ellie Wagner’s (Rose Byrne) journey to adoption.

After enrolling in foster care, Pete and Ellie find themselves caring for a trio of siblings: 15-year-old Lizzy, 10-year-old Juan and 6-year-old Lita. Life quickly becomes hectic, with the Wagners juggling school, parenting, after-school activities and so much more.

It quickly becomes clear that Lizzy, Juan and Lita have significant issues — including Lizzy wanting to be with their birthmother — and the Wagners struggle to keep up.

“Instant Family” is a hilarious film that sheds light on the nuances and difficulties of the adoption process and new parenthood, as well as the beauty of found family.

What’s ‘Instant Family’ rated and why?

Per IMDb, “Instant Family” is rated PG-13 for the following:



Discussions of sex and sexuality.

Mild violence.

Profanity.

Is ‘Instant Family’ on any streaming service?

“Instant Family” is available to stream on Paramount+.

1. ‘Lars and the Real Girl’ (2007)

“Lars and the Real Girl” follows the titular Lars (Ryan Gosling) — a quiet, shy, socially awkward man who has trouble connecting to those around him. So when he announces that he has a girlfriend and that she’ll be visiting, Lars’ brother Gus (Paul Schneider) and his wife Karin (Emily Mortimer) are thrilled.

But when Lars’ girlfriend, Bianca, arrives, they’re in for a surprise: Bianca is actually a life-sized plastic doll. And Lars believes she’s real.

What sounds like a horror film is actually a heartwarming and funny story about community, acceptance and family. The family’s small community bands together to support Lars — and even Bianca. The movie makes me cry every time.

What’s ‘Lars and the Real Girl’ rated and why?

According to IMDb, “Lars and the Real Girl” is rated PG-13 for:



Mild sexuality.

Vague discussions of sex.

Mild language.

Where can I watch ‘Lars and the Real Girl’ online?

“Lars and the Real Girl” is available to stream on Apple TV, YouTube and Prime Video for $3.99.