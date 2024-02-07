Gerry Bohanon arrives at BYU for final year with no guarantees but plenty of drive

Unlike Kedon Slovis, who knew he was the BYU starter the moment he transferred from Pittsburgh at the end of the 2022 season, South Florida transfer Gerry Bohanon didn’t ask for promises and head coach Kalani Sitake didn’t give him any.

BYU officially announced Bohanon’s arrival as part of National Signing Day. Similar to Slovis, Bohanon brings experience from two previous schools (Baylor and South Florida) and one year of eligibility. With Slovis gone and junior Jake Retzlaff back with limited experience, the quarterback job is wide open.

“For me, I just want to go compete. Everyone likes to say there’s a quarterback back and a battle for this and a battle for that, but every day is a competition. Everything we do in life is a competition,” Bohannon told the “Y’s Guys” podcast. “I get the opportunity to play again. I didn’t know if I would play again. For me, my focus is to find ways to get better and improve my game.”

Bohanon missed last season at South Florida with a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. Surgery and rehab tested his will, but he contends the injury is completely healed and has no restrictions for spring practice.

In addition to his 34 games of playing experience, 3,464 career passing yards and 1,005 rushing, the 6-foot-3, 235-pound dual-threat quarterback also has what BYU is chasing — a Big 12 championship.

During 2021, not only did Bohanon lead Baylor to a 38-24 win against the No. 19 Cougars, but he also marched the Bears, who were picked to finish second to last in the conference, to the Big 12 title.

“I got it, but that’s in the past. It’s good to have, but I’m at a new place with a new goal and it’s a different journey to get there,” Bohanon said. “I’ll tell them it can be done, for sure. We just have to make sure we earn the right every single day to be in the position to get there. That’s what I’m preaching. We have to win today. We have to win this workout. If we take care of everything else, that will come.”

Bohanon has already earned a bachelor’s degree in health and kinesiology and a master’s degree in science. Earning the starting job for BYU’s Aug. 31 opener against Southern Illinois is the next challenge on his list.

“It’s an honor to be here. This program means so much to Provo,” Bohanon said. “Seeing it and coming on a visit, it was like, ‘OK, that’s where I want to be at. That’s the place for me. It feels like home. That’s where I want to go and compete.’”

Competition for Bohanon, Retzlaff and everybody else in the quarterback room begins Feb. 29.