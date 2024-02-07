Your dream Burger King Whopper could win you $1 million

Burger King wants to make one lucky person feel like royalty.

The restaurant earlier this week announced a $1 million contest to make a new Whopper creation for a limited-time, nationwide release, which runs until March 17, according to USA Today.

Called the “Million Dollar Whopper Contest,” Burger King encourages “all flame-grilled fanatics, culinary creators and A.I. aficionados” to make the next best Whopper creation, per a company statement.

Details of how to enter the contest and who is allowed

Burger King instructs those interested to visit BK.com/MDW or the restaurant’s mobile app. When you’re at the contest page, follow the prompts, create your Whopper and submit it through your free Royal Perks account.

After submission, the restaurant will share to you an AI-version of your Whopper, where you can “add a personalized A.I. generated-jingle” and/or “a thematic background” to your creation.

No purchase is needed, but you have to be a U.S. resident over 18 years old (19 in Alabama or Nebraska) to enter, according to the company’s statement.

How Burger King will decide the winner

As reported by Fox News, three finalists later this year will be invited to the company’s headquarters in Miami to “refine their concepts before they appear on menus nationwide for a limited time later this year.”

Consumers then can taste the unique products and vote for their favorite Whopper creation. The finalist with the most votes will win.

For more information, Burger King advises to visit its website.

Why is Burger King having the ‘Million Dollar Whopper Contest’?

Pat O’Toole, chief marketing officer of the company, shared in Burger King’s statement:

“Burger King is all about Having It Your Way, and this contest is a true embodiment of that. More than 50% of Guests customize their Whopper sandwich, and now, the possibilities of what those customizations include are endless.”

He added, “And, whether or not your Whopper ends up in restaurants nationwide, we’re giving Guests the opportunity to experience and share their creation using the power of A.I. technology.”

How was the Whopper created?

The restaurant was founded in 1954 and currently operates more than 19,000 locations, per Nation’s Restaurant News.

A few years later, the Whopper, according to Burger King’s newsroom, was created in 1957 and became a cultural icon with its quarter-pound beef patty and classic toppings. Since its inception, the Whopper has introduced variations spanning over multiple decades, including:



Angry Whopper (2009).

Angriest Whopper (2016).

Upside Down Whopper (2019).

Chipotle Whopper (2012).

Ya-Ya Bacon Whopper (1991).

Impossible Whopper (2019).

Chicken Whopper (2002).

Whopperito (2016).

“Xtreme” Bacon & Cheese Whopper (2001).

King Kong Whopper (2005).

Fiesta Whopper (1998).

In addition, Reader’s Digest shared that the smaller version, Whopper Jr., was created in 1963 as an improvisation.

Luis Arenas-Pérez, who was preparing for the grand opening of one restaurant in Puerto Rico, found that the molds for the Whopper buns hadn’t arrived in time. So to remedy the situation, he used regular-sized buns and called the creation a “Whopper Jr.”

The name and product stuck around, leading to Pérez being crowned in the Burger King hall of fame later in life, per Reader’s Digest.