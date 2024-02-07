High school swimming: Millard girls, Gunnison Valley boys claim 2A region titles

Here’s a recap of the results from last weekend’s 2A region swim meet held at Wasatch High. The state qualifiers will compete in the 3A state swimming meet next weekend at BYU, with the top 2A team in the competition being awarded a state 2A state championship trophy.

2A region championships

At Wasatch High School

Girls team scores

Millard, 275 Grand, 261 Rowland Hall, 181 North Summit, 167 St. Joseph, 126 Gunnison Valley, 95 Beaver, 24 Parowan, 16 Maeser Prep, 3

Individual results

200 medley relay — 1. Millard, 2:04.87; 2. Rowland Hall, 2:07.58; 3. Grand, 2:17.02.

200 freestyle — 1. Lola Goni Beneke, St. Joseph, 2:19.02; 2. Jayde Young, Grand, 2:19.16; 3. Kallie Whitaker, Millard, 2:19.44.

200 individual medley — 1. Sydni Lauer, Parowan, 2:28.27; 2. Lenora Schupbach, North Summit, 2:32.89; 3. Kailey Thurman, Millard, 2:40.45.

50 freestyle — 1. Lizzy Despain, Millard, 26.57; 2. Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 26.72; 3. JayDee Schena, Beaver, 27.14.

100 butterfly — 1. Cecelia Hyman, Rowland Hall, 1:05.92; 2. Sophie Zheng, Rowland Hall, 1:09.82; 3. Lily Schiffman, Rowland Hall, 1:11.55.

100 freestyle — 1. Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 58.59; 2. Lenora Schupbach, North Summit, 1:00.63; 3. JayDee Schena, Beaver, 1:01.70.

500 freestyle — 1. Lily Schiffman, Rowland Hall, 6:18.93; 2. Adelia Schupbach, North Summit, 6:19.09; 3. Jayde Young, Grand, 6:23.36.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand, 1:51.69; 2. Millard, 1:52.36; 3. Rowland Hall, 1:55.78.

100 backstroke — 1. Cecelia Hyman, Rowland Hall, 1:07.13; 2. Emma Koyle, Millard, 1:09.98; 3. Kailey Thurman, Millard, 1:10.63.

100 breaststroke — 1. Lizzy Despain, Millard, 1:15.21; 2. Legacy Blake, Grand, 1:19.53; 3. Kadi Dearden, Millard, 1:20.64.

400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand, 4:14.76; 2. North Summit, 4:27.80; 3. Millard, 4:30.54.

Boys team scores

Gunnison Valley, 227 Grand, 212 North Summit, 194 Millard, 176 Rowland Hall, 105 Maeser Prep, 98 St. Joseph, 92 Wasatch Academy, 83 Parowan, 24

Individual results