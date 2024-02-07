High school swimming: Millard girls, Gunnison Valley boys claim 2A region titles

Here’s a recap of the results from last weekend’s 2A region swim meet held at Wasatch High. The state qualifiers will compete in the 3A state swimming meet next weekend at BYU, with the top 2A team in the competition being awarded a state 2A state championship trophy.
2A region championships
At Wasatch High School
Girls team scores
- Millard, 275
- Grand, 261
- Rowland Hall, 181
- North Summit, 167
- St. Joseph, 126
- Gunnison Valley, 95
- Beaver, 24
- Parowan, 16
- Maeser Prep, 3
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Millard, 2:04.87; 2. Rowland Hall, 2:07.58; 3. Grand, 2:17.02.
- 200 freestyle — 1. Lola Goni Beneke, St. Joseph, 2:19.02; 2. Jayde Young, Grand, 2:19.16; 3. Kallie Whitaker, Millard, 2:19.44.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Sydni Lauer, Parowan, 2:28.27; 2. Lenora Schupbach, North Summit, 2:32.89; 3. Kailey Thurman, Millard, 2:40.45.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Lizzy Despain, Millard, 26.57; 2. Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 26.72; 3. JayDee Schena, Beaver, 27.14.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Cecelia Hyman, Rowland Hall, 1:05.92; 2. Sophie Zheng, Rowland Hall, 1:09.82; 3. Lily Schiffman, Rowland Hall, 1:11.55.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Mackenzie Mayer, Grand, 58.59; 2. Lenora Schupbach, North Summit, 1:00.63; 3. JayDee Schena, Beaver, 1:01.70.
- 500 freestyle — 1. Lily Schiffman, Rowland Hall, 6:18.93; 2. Adelia Schupbach, North Summit, 6:19.09; 3. Jayde Young, Grand, 6:23.36.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand, 1:51.69; 2. Millard, 1:52.36; 3. Rowland Hall, 1:55.78.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Cecelia Hyman, Rowland Hall, 1:07.13; 2. Emma Koyle, Millard, 1:09.98; 3. Kailey Thurman, Millard, 1:10.63.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Lizzy Despain, Millard, 1:15.21; 2. Legacy Blake, Grand, 1:19.53; 3. Kadi Dearden, Millard, 1:20.64.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. Grand, 4:14.76; 2. North Summit, 4:27.80; 3. Millard, 4:30.54.
Boys team scores
- Gunnison Valley, 227
- Grand, 212
- North Summit, 194
- Millard, 176
- Rowland Hall, 105
- Maeser Prep, 98
- St. Joseph, 92
- Wasatch Academy, 83
- Parowan, 24
Individual results
- 200 medley relay — 1. Grand, 1:53.67; 2. Millard, 2:00.29; 3. Gunnison Valley, 2:02.34.
- 200 freestyle — 1. JW Silcox, North Summit, 1:56.24; 2. Oran Moore, Grand, 2:01.45; 3. Kamdyn Frampton, Millard, 2:01.85.
- 200 individual medley — 1. Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, 1:50.33; 2. Nick Hren, Grand, 2:13.07; 3. David Fawcett, Maeser Prep, 2:32.53.
- 50 freestyle — 1. Karan Murari, Wasatch Academy, 24.12; 2. Carter Staley, North Summit, 24.20; 3. Preston Waters, Gunnison Valley, 25.16.
- 100 butterfly — 1. Thomas Shakib, Rowland Hall, 59.31; 2. Adam Jackson, Gunnison Valley, 1:03.09; 3. Brant Keisel, North Summit, 1:03.58.
- 100 freestyle — 1. Carter Staley, North Summit, 53.62; 2. Kamdyn Frampton, Millard, 54.39; 3. Cooper Potts, Grand, 56.49.
- 500 freestyle — 1. JW Silcox, North Summit, 5:20.77; 2. Ty Lauer, Parowan, 5:34.10; 3. Mason Hansen, Gunnison Valley, 5:55.57.
- 200 freestyle relay — 1. Grand, 1:40.91; 2. North Summit, 1:40.98; 3. Gunnison Valley, 1:41.06.
- 100 backstroke — 1. Nick Hren, Grand, 58.59; 2. Henry Erickson, Rowland Hall, 1:04.65; 3. Cooper Potts, Grand, 1:09.05.
- 100 breaststroke — 1. Gabe Jones, St. Joseph, 58.95; Thomas Shakib, Rowland Hall, 1:05.37; 3. Adam Jackson, Gunnison Valley, 1:07.96.
- 400 freestyle relay — 1. North Summit, 3:47.23; 2. Gunnison Valley, 3:49.60; 3. Rowland Hall, 4:03.89.
