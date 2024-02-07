The players Utah State football added to its 2024 signing class

Feb. 7 used to be one of the biggest days on the college football calendar, almost akin to a national holiday for college football diehards.

It was, and still is, National Signing Day. It’s the start of the last chance for high school prospects to sign with college programs.

With the advent of the early signing period, the import of National Signing Day has died down significantly, especially for the top power programs across the country.

Entering Wednesday, relatively few top prospects were still available.

That hasn’t made the day unimportant for programs like Utah State, though.

Here is every new player the Aggies officially added to their 2024 signing class on Wednesday.

High school signees

Kimo Lopati

OL — 6-foot-7, 320 pounds.

Dixie High School, Saint George, Utah.

Unrated — 247 Sports.

Unrated — On3 Sports.

Unrated — Rivals.



Multiyear starter for the Flyers, helped Dixie to a 5-7 record as a season, including a 4-2 mark in region play.

Second offensive line signee coming out of high school for Utah State this class.

Primarily held offers from junior colleges, including Snow College in Ephraim.

Herschel Turner

RB/WR — 5-foot-10, 190 pounds.

Mt. Diablo High School, Concord, California.

★★★ — 247 Sports.

Unrated — On3 Sports.

★★★ — Rivals.



Played for both Mt. Diablo and Freedom high schools during his prep career, finishing with 4,488 career rushing yards and 60 touchdowns.

As a senior, rushed for 3,027 yards and 42 touchdowns, averaging 17 yards per carry.

Had interest from FBS programs like Air Force, Army, Missouri, North Texas, UNLV, Utah and Washington State.

Junior college signees

Nick Floyd

RB — 5-foot-11, 200 pounds.

Mt. San Antonio College, Walnut, California.

Unrated — 247 Sports.

Unrated — On3 Sports.

Unrated — Rivals.



In 11 games played last season for the Mounties, Floyd rushed for for 1,295 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 9.5 yards per carry.

Has two years of eligibility remaining.

Courage Ugochukwu

DB — 6-foot-2, 180 pounds.

Blinn Community College, Brenham, Texas.

★★ — 247 Sports.

Unrated — On3 Sports.

★★ — Rivals.



Rated the 19th-best junior college cornerback prospect available.

Played in nine games for the Buccaneers last season, and finished with 14 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

Has two years of eligibility remaining.

FBS transfers

The Aggies signed more than a half dozen FBS transfers during the window between national signing days, and officially announced those additions — altogether — on Wednesday.

Those additions include:

