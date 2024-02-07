Facebook Twitter
Report: Jazz trade Simone Fontecchio to Detroit

The second-year Italy product was averaging 8.9 points in Utah

By Jackson Payne
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) holds the ball with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) on defense during a game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) holds the ball with Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) on defense during a game between the Utah Jazz and the Oklahoma City Thunder at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

With the NBA trade deadline a day away, the Utah Jazz have reportedly made their first move.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday morning that the team is shipping second-year forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

The Jazz will also receive forward Kevin Knox as part of the deal, along with the draft rights to Euroleague prospect Gabriele Procida, Wojnarowski said.

Fontecchio has appeared in 50 games — starting 34 — for the Jazz this season, and averaged 8.9 points and 3.5 rebounds on 45.0% shooting from the field.

He debuted with the club in 2022, logging 102 total contests at just under 19 minutes per game. Blossoming into a key rotation piece and starter during the current campaign, Fontecchio proved effective as a perimeter defender and solid shooter.

Several teams, such as the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, had previously held interest in acquiring Fontecchio, according to The Athletic.

The second-round pick Utah will reportedly acquire from Detroit originally belonged to the Washington Wizards, which will project to fall in the early to mid-30s.

