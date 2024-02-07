Report: Jazz trade Simone Fontecchio to Detroit

With the NBA trade deadline a day away, the Utah Jazz have reportedly made their first move.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported Wednesday morning that the team is shipping second-year forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick.

The Jazz will also receive forward Kevin Knox as part of the deal, along with the draft rights to Euroleague prospect Gabriele Procida, Wojnarowski said.

The Utah Jazz are trading Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons for a 2024 second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 7, 2024

Fontecchio has appeared in 50 games — starting 34 — for the Jazz this season, and averaged 8.9 points and 3.5 rebounds on 45.0% shooting from the field.

He debuted with the club in 2022, logging 102 total contests at just under 19 minutes per game. Blossoming into a key rotation piece and starter during the current campaign, Fontecchio proved effective as a perimeter defender and solid shooter.

Several teams, such as the Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns, had previously held interest in acquiring Fontecchio, according to The Athletic.

The second-round pick Utah will reportedly acquire from Detroit originally belonged to the Washington Wizards, which will project to fall in the early to mid-30s.