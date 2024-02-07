LAS VEGAS — To call Brock Purdy’s past 21 months hectic would be an understatement.

Originally taken with the final overall selection in the 2022 NFL draft, Purdy became the unexpected midseason starter for the San Francisco 49ers as a rookie and is now days away from playing for the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory in nearly three decades.

Life in the NFL is a gauntlet, but the young quarterback has found relief — and strength —through his faith.

Purdy has spoken often regarding his relationship with God throughout his professional career — including in a media appearance with former BYU and 49ers star Steve Young.

At a Wednesday pre-Super Bowl media availability in Las Vegas, the MVP candidate shared the scripture passages dearest to his heart.

“I’ve said it a lot ... but Psalm 23,” Purdy told reporters. “Even when I go through the darkest valley, I fear no danger, for you are with me. Your rod and your staff, they comfort me.”

Purdy continued: “It also talks about how God prepares a table before me, and even in the presence of my enemies, so even though all the craziness is going on for me, I know God’s with me and He’s right here in this moment.”

While San Francisco entered the postseason as the NFC’s No. 1 seed, a three-game losing skid in October generated skepticism that Purdy’s early success had run dry.

The Iowa State product himself even began to doubt his ability to lead, only to see the blessings he had been promised through faith.

“My team had my back,” Purdy said. “When we went through those three games we lost in a row, we had guys on defense like Dre Greenlaw, Fred (Warner), Arik Armstead and other guys continuing to come up to me and say ‘Hey, we’ve got your back. You know this is the NFL, it’s not easy,’ so it was in those moments that I knew I was alright.”

Purdy’s 49ers will challenge the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in Sunday’s Super Bowl for a chance to etch “Mr. Irrelevant’s” name into football immortality, but he feels an even greater worth in helping others “to see God through my actions.”

“(God) gives me peace, he gives me the calmness and steadfastness,” Purdy said. “In those moments (of difficulty), that’s what I can think back to.”

