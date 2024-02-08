3 keys to Utah’s 105-99 3OT loss to No. 8 Arizona

No. 8 Arizona outlasted Utah 105-99 in a thrilling triple-overtime game at the Huntsman Center on Thursday night.

Here are three keys to the game:



Arizona found another gear in the marathon game, outscoring Utah 14-8 in the third extra period to escape a rowdy Huntsman Center with a victory.

An alley-oop dunk by Oumar Ballo and a free-throw by former Ute Pelle Larson off of a steal by Caleb Love put Arizona up three, then Love hit a 3-pointer to increase the lead to six points with two minutes remaining. Love then helped boost the Wildcats’ lead to eight points by grabbing an offensive rebound and dishing it to Larsson for a layup, the ultimate dagger for the Utes.

Larsson missed two free throws late in second overtime to keep the Utes alive, then both teams exchanged ugly possessions with two 3-pointers that weren’t close to send the game to a third extra period.

With 39 seconds left in the overtime period, Utah forced a miss from Love, then Deivon Smith was fouled and split his pair of free throws. Love hit a tough floater to tie the game up at 82 and give the Utes what looked like the last possession. Smith attempted to drive underneath the basket with 4.5 seconds left, but stepped out of bounds on the baseline, giving the ball back to Arizona, but Love’s last-second shot was no good, sending the game to a second overtime period.

Gabe Madsen nailed a transition triple with 18 seconds left in regulation to tie the game following good defense on Love and the Utes got the stop on the ensuing Wildcats possession to force overtime.

1 of 8 2 of 8 3 of 8 4 of 8 5 of 8 6 of 8 7 of 8 8 of 8