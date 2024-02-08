Disney announces ‘Moana 2’ to be released this year

Need a reason to celebrate?

Announced on CNBC by Disney CEO Bob Iger, Disney’s “Moana” is getting a sequel in addition to a live-action remake. The sequel will hit theaters Nov. 27 of this year.

Where did ‘Moana’ leave off?

Disney’s “Moana” proved to be a blockbuster hit, grossing more than $680 million at the box office. Moreover, the film surpassed 1 billion hours streamed on Disney+ in the past year, per NBC News.

At the end of the original film, Moana gives Te Fiti back her heart and returns home to become a leader and wayfinder for her people. See the final scenes below.

What do we know about ‘Moana 2’?

The sequel, directed by Dave Derrick Jr. will include music from composer team Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, per NBC News.

Derrick is known for other animated hits such as “Flushed Away” (2006), “Megamind” (2010) and “Raya and the Last Dragon” (2021), according to IMDb.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, who won a Grammy for their unofficial “Bridgerton” musical, are teaming up with Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Macina, the original “Moana” music writers, per Entertainment Weekly.

Iger said, “Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise, and we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when ‘Moana 2’ comes to theaters this November,” on CNBC.

There is conflicting information on whether Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, the original voices of Moana and Maui, will reprise their roles in this upcoming feature. While CNBC did not mention the cast, other sites such as The Hollywood Reporter say the actors will reprise their roles.

However, both stars have made statements regarding the live-action remake.

On X, Dwayne Johnson said last year, “Humbled to say we’re bringing Moana’s beautiful story to the live-action big screen! Maui changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with Disney Studios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people.”

Humbled to say we’re bringing #MOANA’s beautiful story to the live action big screen!#MAUI changed my life (miss you grandpa) and I’m honored to partner with @DisneyStudios to tell our story thru the realm of music & dance, which at the core is who we are as Polynesian people🪝 pic.twitter.com/CxJFKQewUS — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) April 3, 2023

On her Instagram, Cravalho said last year, “I believe it is absolutely vital that casting accurately represents the characters and stories we want to tell. I can’t wait to find the next actress to portray Moana’s courageous spirit, undeniable wit and emotional strength.”

She is not reprising her role as Moana in the live-action remake and is instead an executive producer, per the post.

“Moana 2” will show Moana and Maui making a journey to Oceania and into dangerous waters with a new crew, according to NBC News.