Thursday, February 8, 2024 | 
Sports Utah Jazz

Jazz 115, Suns 129: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Phoenix Suns’ Bradley Beal (3) shoots over Utah Jazz’s Kris Dunn (11) and Walker Kessler, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Phoenix, Thursday, Jan. 8, 2024.

Darryl Webb, Associated Press

The Utah Jazz lost 129-115 to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz loss:

Best performance: Kevin Durant finished with a game-high 31 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Worst performance: Talen Horton-Tucker, playing legitimate minutes throughout the game for the first time since mid-December, was successful at the free throw line, but went 1-of-6 from the field and 0-of-2 from deep

3: The Jazz were playing a little shorthanded with three rotation players traded prior to the Thursday afternoon trade deadline. The absence of Simone Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji was felt by the Jazz.

48.3%: The Suns were having an easy time shooting from distance, hitting 14-of-29 (48.3%) from beyond the arc including Bradley Beal going 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

19: The Jazz did a great job on the offensive glass, grabbing 19 offensive boards for 20 second-chance points, while making sure the Suns did not have the same opportunities, holding Phoenix to just five offensive rebounds.

Best of the best: Though the Suns were without Devin Booker, they didn’t have a problem finding offense with Durant’s 31, Bradley Beal adding 30 points and the whole team shooting 59.1% overall on the night.

Worst of the worst: Ill-advised step-back 3’s are still a thing that can be expected from Horton-Tucker.

