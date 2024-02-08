Jazz 115, Suns 129: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz lost 129-115 to the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz loss:

Best performance: Kevin Durant finished with a game-high 31 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists.

Worst performance: Talen Horton-Tucker, playing legitimate minutes throughout the game for the first time since mid-December, was successful at the free throw line, but went 1-of-6 from the field and 0-of-2 from deep

3: The Jazz were playing a little shorthanded with three rotation players traded prior to the Thursday afternoon trade deadline. The absence of Simone Fontecchio, Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji was felt by the Jazz.

48.3%: The Suns were having an easy time shooting from distance, hitting 14-of-29 (48.3%) from beyond the arc including Bradley Beal going 6-of-9 from 3-point range.

19: The Jazz did a great job on the offensive glass, grabbing 19 offensive boards for 20 second-chance points, while making sure the Suns did not have the same opportunities, holding Phoenix to just five offensive rebounds.

Best of the best: Though the Suns were without Devin Booker, they didn’t have a problem finding offense with Durant’s 31, Bradley Beal adding 30 points and the whole team shooting 59.1% overall on the night.

Worst of the worst: Ill-advised step-back 3’s are still a thing that can be expected from Horton-Tucker.