Report: The Utah Jazz trade Kelly Olynyk, Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors

The Utah Jazz continue to be active on the trade market.

A day after trading forward Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for a 2024 second-round pick, as confirmed by the Deseret News’ Sarah Todd, the Jazz have agreed to trade center Kelly Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for guard Kira Lewis, forward Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Utah Jazz are finalizing a trade to send C Kelly Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors for Kira Lewis, Otto Porter and a 2024 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/H14MTbDi3U — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

According to ESPN, the first-round pick sent to Utah will be the least favorable of picks owned by the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Los Angeles Clippers, the Houston Rockets and the Jazz.

That the Jazz were open to trading Olynyk and Agbaji isn’t too much of a surprise. ESPN’s Zach Lowe reported earlier in the week on “The Lowe Post” podcast that Utah was open to moving the veteran big man — for the right price.

Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fisher, meanwhile, reported Wednesday night that the Jazz had had talks with the Raptors regarding forward Bruce Brown, with both Olynyk and Agbaji being offered by Utah in that version of a trade.

In Lewis and Porter, the Jazz get two players at different points of their careers.

Lewis, a 22-year-old point guard who played collegiately at Alabama, is in his third professional season, whereas Porter is in his 10th NBA season, having played for Washington, Golden State, Chicago, Orlando and Toronto.

Both were lottery picks, Lewis in 2020 and Porter in 2013.

This season, Lewis has played in 16 games and is averaging 2.8 points and 1.1 assists per game. Porter has played in 15 games and is averaging 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds per contest.