Who is new Utah Jazzman Otto Porter Jr.?

The Utah Jazz on Thursday agreed to trade Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Kira Lewis Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick.

Here’s some background information on Porter, an NBA veteran who has played for five different teams — six if you count the Jazz — since joining the league in 2013.

Age: 30 (June 3, 1993).

Height: 6-foot-8.

Weight: 230 pounds.

From: Sikeston, Missouri. He played college basketball for Georgetown University.

Drafted: Third overall in the 2013 NBA draft by the Washington Wizards.

Contract: Porter signed a two-year deal with the Raptors in 2022. His base salary for the 2023-24 season is $6.3 million, according to Spotrac. He’ll be a free agent after this season.

Career averages: Porter has averaged 10.3 points per game over his 10.5 seasons in the NBA, according to ESPN.

Did you know?: After being drafted by the Wizards in 2013, Porter spent nearly seven full seasons with the team. He was traded to the Chicago Bulls in February 2019. Since his time with the Bulls, Porter has played for the Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors and Raptors. He won the 2022 NBA Finals with the Warriors.

