Thursday, February 8, 2024 | 
Who is new Jazzman Kira Lewis Jr.?

Lewis was acquired by Utah as part of the trade that sent Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. drives to the basket during a game against the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Kira Lewis Jr. drives to the basket during a game against the Golden State Warriors in New Orleans, Monday, Oct. 30, 2023.

Gerald Herbert, Associated Press

Kira Lewis Jr. is now a member of the Utah Jazz, having been acquired Thursday in a trade deadline move that sent center Kelly Olynyk and guard Ochai Agbaji to the Toronto Raptors in exchange for Lewis, forward Otto Porter Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick.

A three-year pro out of Alabama, Lewis was the 13th pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

Here’s an overview of Lewis’ personal background and playing career:

AP24029018945106.jpg

Toronto Raptors guard Kira Lewis Jr., center, attacks the basket between Atlanta Hawks Trent Forrest (2) and Saddiq Bey, left, during a game Sunday, Jan. 28, 2024, in Atlanta.

Miguel Martinez, Atlanta Journal-Constitution via Associated Press

Age: 22 (April 6, 2001).

Height: 6-foot-1.

Weight: 170 pounds.

From: Meridianville, Alabama. He played college basketball for the University of Alabama.

Contract: Lewis is in the final year of a four-year contract, earning $5,722,116 this season. He will be a restricted free agent after the season and has a qualifying offer of $7,913,687.

Career averages: In 65 games played with the Crimson Tide, Lewis averaged 15.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds, and shot 44.7% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range. As a pro, Lewis has played in 119 games and has averaged 5.4 points, 1.8 assists and 1.3 rebounds per game — at an average of 13.7 minutes per game.

Did you know?: In his third professional season, Lewis will be playing for his third NBA team. He was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans and played three seasons (and change) in New Orleans, before being traded to Toronto last month in a cost-saving move that saved the Pelicans $18 million.

