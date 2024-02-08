Super Bowl weekend food deals: Chipotle, Wendy’s, Buffalo Wild Wings and more

It’s almost Super Bowl weekend. Several restaurant chains are honoring the game with deals on traditional Super Bowl foods — wings, pizza and burgers.

Here are food deals available over Super Bowl weekend.

Applebee’s

Applebee’s is offering customers 20 free boneless wings with orders of $40 or more made online or through the app. Enter the code “BIGGAME24” at checkout to access the deal. This deal is only available on Sunday, Feb. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings

Get six free wings from Buffalo Wild Wings when you place a preorder for $25 or more through the BWW app or website between now and Saturday, Feb. 10.

For the sixth time, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering one free order of six wings to anyone in the U.S. if the Super Bowl game goes into overtime — which has only happened one time (2017 Super Bowl). If the game does go into overtime, customers can snag the free wings offer on Monday, Feb. 26, at any Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant.

Regarding Sunday’s matchup, BWW social media admin quipped, “if the game goes to overtime, america will get free wings.” https://t.co/Yf4AjRkjOi — Buffalo Wild Wings (@BWWings) February 7, 2024

Chipotle

Get free Queso Blanco from Chipotle when you place an order online or through the restaurant’s app. Use the code “QBLANCO” at checkout to snag the deal.

Domino’s

For a limited time, Domino’s is offering the Perfect Combo Deal. For $19.99, you can get two medium, one-topping pizzas, 16-piece parmesan bites, eight-piece cinnamon bites and a 2-liter soda. Order online or through the Domino’s app to get the deal.

Little Caesars

Sign up in the Little Caesars app now until Friday, Feb. 10, complete the Slices-N-Sticks challenge, and you might get a free order of Slices-N-Sticks (no purchase necessary). Here’s how it works: If the Super Bowl game has a pick six, you can redeem your free order of Slices-N-Sticks — which will be available until Feb. 26.

Sonic

A code will be offered through the Sonic app for buy one, get one free on Buffalo Chicken Dip Bites, per USA Today. The code will appear on the Sonic app on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Now through the end of the month, get a Quarter Pound Double Cheeseburger for $1.99.

TGI Friday’s

From Friday, Feb. 9 through Sunday, Feb. 11, TGI Friday’s is 25% off platters, bundles and trays. Use the code “COINTOSS25” at checkout to snag the deal.

For dine-in orders only, get 50-cent wings at TGI Friday’s over Super Bowl weekend.

Wendy’s

Now through Monday, Feb. 12, Wendy’s is offering customers a free Dave’s Single cheeseburger when they make any purchase, as reported by the Deseret News. There is no spending requirement but orders must be placed through the Wendy’s app to access the deal.

Also, on Saturday, Feb. 10, and Sunday, Feb. 11, customers get a $0 delivery fee when they order through the restaurant’s app.