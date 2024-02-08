Rep. John Curtis travels to border town in Arizona, calls crisis the ‘worst possible humanitarian situation’

Rep. John Curtis traveled to Arizona for a tour of the southern border Thursday. Although this marks his third visit, he said the day was “incredibly enlightening.”

“I’ve learned more on this trip than the others, and have had my eyes open up to exactly what’s going on a whole lot more than I have in the past,” he told the Deseret News by phone.

When asked for more details, he said, “I think among many things is the influence of the cartels. I think it's very, very clear that while we don’t have control of our border, they do.”

Curtis, a Republican who represents Utah’s 3rd District, said the cartels decide which migrants enter the U.S. They exert influence on the timing of the crossings as well as the routes used.

Curtis also attended a field hearing on Thursday at Sierra Vista to examine the environmental impacts of the border crisis. The Utah representative said, painting a vivid picture:

“Imagine millions of people visiting a state park or a national park in Utah. And every one of them leaving whatever they have, including human waste, with no trash pick up, no bathrooms,” and trampled crops.

Beyond the environmental degradation, which he said he saw everywhere, Curtis admitted the visit validated his concerns about “the worst possible humanitarian situation” at the border.

His visit comes amid a surge in illegal migrant crossings — more than 300,000 — at the southern border in December, marking an all-time monthly high in the three years since this crisis has evolved, according to Customs and Border Protections data.

On Feb. 7, Curtis introduced the Border Security State Reimbursement Act, which seeks to reimburse states for using their resources to secure the border.

“I regret that the President and Secretary Mayorkas have been negligent in their duty to secure the border and created a situation where states feel it is necessary to act individually,” said Curtis in a press release for the bill.

“Congress has the power of the purse, and we must support these states spending dollars to end this humanitarian crisis. It is enabling fentanyl trafficking that hurts Utahns.”

He told the Deseret News he proposed the legislation after seeing the struggles of Texas, in particular, which has been the hardest hit by the surge in migrant crossings.

“Border states trying to deal with this issue, and other states wanting to send help, realize that this is the federal government’s responsibility,” he said, adding that the states should be paid back for any money they spend.

In the last two years, Texas has spent $4 billion to tackle the crisis while juggling a legal battle with the Biden administration on whether the state can manage the border if it feels like the federal government is not doing its job.

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, too, requested the administration to “reimburse the $512,529,333 federal border inaction has cost us” in a letter to Biden in December.

Curtis said he would support Utah or any other state’s decision to help the border states but clarified that the problem is a federal one and states shouldn’t be burdened to fix it.

Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, during a Thursday media availability, said sending troops, and other resources, to the border is “a well-spent effort.”

Recalling a visit he made to the border, Adams said he learned that the migrants crossing into the U.S. belong to nationalities like Iran, Iraq, Afghanistan, and “even China,” with the cartels deciding who goes and who doesn’t.

“It is a broken system,” Adams said. He added that although it's the “prerogative” and “responsibility” of the federal government to protect the U.S. borders, “it’s probably time for the states to step up and do something about it.” Adams clarified that Utah should only send its National Guard troops, should Texas request help.

Meanwhile, state Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said she did not support sending Utah’s National Guard to the border.

“No, I don’t think that’s the role of our National Guard,” she said.

On Sunday, 14 Republican governors, including Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, and Utah House Speaker Mike Schultz, traveled to the southern border to witness the immigration crisis.

“It is really important that we enforce the laws of the United States of America. That’s really what this is about,” Cox told the Deseret News following in Eagle Pass, Texas. “We need a president who will use the tools at his disposal and a Congress that will help fix some of those tools that need to be fixed to solve this humanitarian crisis that’s happening here.”

Eagle Pass has found itself at the center of the immigration debate. After calling on the federal government to act, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott took matters into his own hands by erecting a razor-wire fence between the Rio Grande and Shelby Park in Eagle Pass. The Supreme Court ruled federal agents could cut the razor wire, but Abbott instructed state law enforcement to refuse entry to federal border patrol agents.

National Border Patrol Council president Brandon Judd told the Deseret News, “Shelby Park isn’t a trouble spot,” it’s a “crossing spot” for migrants coming in illegally.

“By Texas taking over Shelby Park, it frees up our resources and now we can start patrolling in more troubled spots where the ‘gotaways’ are taking place,” he said, referring to those who entered the country illegally and have not been encountered by customs officials.

Judd said the migrant crossings had lowered in Shelby Park since Abbott’s move but increased in other areas. But, “what Gov. Abbott did, in fact, dropped the crossings,” he added.

Contributing: Brigham Tomco