Who is new Utah Jazzman Kevin Knox II?

The Utah Jazz on Wednesday agreed to trade Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kevin Knox II, a 2024 second-round pick and the draft rights to Euroleague prospect Gabriele Procida.

Here’s some background information on Knox, who has been in the league since 2018.

Age: 24 (Aug. 11, 1999).

Height: 6-foot-7.

Weight: 215 pounds.

From: Tampa, Florida. He played college basketball for the University of Kentucky.

Drafted: Ninth overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the New York Knicks.

Contract: Knox signed a one-year deal with the Pistons in 2023. His base salary for the 2023-24 season is $2,144,320, according to Spotrac. He’ll be a free agent after this season.

Career averages: Knox has averaged 7.4 points per game over his 5.5 seasons in the NBA, according to ESPN.

Did you know?: Knox spent a little more than three seasons with the Knicks after being drafted by the team in 2018. He was then traded to the Atlanta Hawks in January 2022. After the 2021-22 season, Knox joined the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers in February 2023, but then re-signed him in November.