Thursday, February 8, 2024 
Who is new Utah Jazzman Kevin Knox II?

Knox was drafted 9th overall in 2018 by the New York Knicks

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
Detroit Pistons forward Kevin Knox II (24) reaches for the rebound during a game against the Orlando Magic, Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, in Detroit.

Carlos Osorio, Associated Press

The Utah Jazz on Wednesday agreed to trade Simone Fontecchio to the Detroit Pistons in exchange for Kevin Knox II, a 2024 second-round pick and the draft rights to Euroleague prospect Gabriele Procida.

Here’s some background information on Knox, who has been in the league since 2018.

Age: 24 (Aug. 11, 1999).

Height: 6-foot-7.

Weight: 215 pounds.

From: Tampa, Florida. He played college basketball for the University of Kentucky.

Drafted: Ninth overall in the 2018 NBA draft by the New York Knicks.

Contract: Knox signed a one-year deal with the Pistons in 2023. His base salary for the 2023-24 season is $2,144,320, according to Spotrac. He’ll be a free agent after this season.

Career averages: Knox has averaged 7.4 points per game over his 5.5 seasons in the NBA, according to ESPN.

Did you know?: Knox spent a little more than three seasons with the Knicks after being drafted by the team in 2018. He was then traded to the Atlanta Hawks in January 2022. After the 2021-22 season, Knox joined the Detroit Pistons. The Pistons traded him to the Portland Trail Blazers in February 2023, but then re-signed him in November.

