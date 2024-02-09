High school boys wrestling: Millard (2A), Panguitch (1A) in driver’s seat for state title 3-peats

Both Millard and Panguitch opened up narrow leads on Friday in their quests for a wrestling state championship 3-peat.
Millard tallied 134.5 points during Day 1 of the 2A state tournament at the Sevier Valley Center and will take a 9.5 point lead over Beaver into the final day of competition on Saturday as it seeks a third straight state title.
Millard advanced 16 wrestlers into the semifinals, which get underway at 9:30 a.m. The championship matches begin at 3:30 p.m.
Beaver advanced 13 wrestlers into the semifinals. Millard and Beaver wrestlers go head to head in five semis on Saturday, which will be critical for both teams’ hopes of the state championship.
Millard’s Sam Rasmussen has an opportunity to join an elite group of Utah wrestlers on Saturday as he seeks a fourth individual state championship at 144 pounds. Teammate Dak Eldredge is wrestling for a 3-peat at 126 pounds.
Six other 2A wrestlers are eying a repeat on Saturday: Millard’s Kolter Kelly (120), Duchesne’s Kierk Skewes (132), Beaver’s Russell Evans (138), Millard’s Morgan Tingey (165), Beaver’s Tavyn Hollingshead (150) and North Summit’s Cutler Blonquist (157).
In 1A, Panguitch has a 14-point cushion heading into the final day as it leads Altamont 131.5 to 117.5. Panguitch won last year’s state championship by 79 points over Milford.
Panguitch advanced seven wrestlers into Saturday’s championship matches, which get underway at 3:30 p.m.
Altamont has six wrestlers in the finals.
The teams only go head to head in one championship match (at 132 pounds) as Panguitch’s Shad Partridge faces Altamont’s Dillon Ivie.
Ivie is one of two 1A wrestlers chasing an individual 3-peat on Saturday along with Panguitch’s Braxton Atkin (138). Two other wrestlers are pursuing a repeat, Panguitch’s Shad Partridge (132) and Altamont’s Brayden Webb (165),
2A boys state tournament
At Sevier Valley Center
Team scores after Day 1
- Millard, 134.5
- Beaver, 125
- North Sevier, 82
- San Juan, 80
- Kanab, 65
- Enterprise, 54
- Duchesne, 53
- North Summit, 50.5
Saturday’s semifinals
106
- Porter Dahl, Millard vs. Jaden Vice, Kanab
- Trexden Olsen, Beaver vs. Max McKinlay, North Sevier
113
- Lane Monroe, Millard vs. Michael Williams, Enterprise
- Chad Yellow, San Juan vs. Statlen Hughes, Beaver
120
- Kolter Kelly, Millard vs. Jerrit Anderson, Gunnison Valley
- Colton Winkler, Duchesne vs. Caden Adams, Millard
126
- Dak Eldredge, Millard vs. Ryker Williams, North Sevier
- Ryder Coates, Gunnison Valley vs. Landon Bagley, South Sevier
132
- James Crowley, North Sevier vs. Jex Bradshaw, Beaver
- Dierk Skewes, Duchesne s. Hunter Ashworth, Millard
138
- Dreyden Stubbs, Kanab vs. Russell Evans, Beaver
- Austin Paris, Grand vs. Taylor Garrett, South Sevier
144
- Sam Rasmussen, Millard vs. Reagan Bradshaw, Beaver
- Gage Raddon, Beaver vs. Ryker Jenkins, Duchesne
150
- Adreian Briceno, Millard vs. Davin Orton, Beaver
- Tavyn Hollingshead, Beaver vs. Isaac Clarkson, Kanab
157
- Cutler Blonquist, North Summit vs. Alexande Williams, Beaver
- Parker Snyder, San Juan vs. Lincoln Fullmer, Millard
165
- Morgan Tingey, Millard vs. Kelton Langston, Beaver
- JD Palmer, San Juan vs. Dean Anderson, North Sevier
175
- Kaden Turner, Millard vs. Trace Bennett, San Juan
- Titan Hunter, Beaver vs. Rustyn Mackelprang, Parowan
190
- Emilio Jackson, Millard vs. Brayden Evans, Beaver
- Kyron Bracken, Enterprise vs. Logan Judd, North Summit
215
- Luke DeGraffenried, Millard vs. Boden Mackelprang, Parowan
- Kutlur Matheson, Beaver vs. Rayce Adams, Millard
285
- Scott DeHerrera, Millard vs. Wyatt Bless, ALA
- Taylor Black, San Juan vs. Daniel Gates, Millard
1A boys state tournament
At Sevier Valley Center
Team scores after Day 1
- Panguitch, 131.5
- Altamont, 117.5
- Milford, 109.5
- Monticello, 90
- Gunnison Valley, 46
- Rich, 40
- Piute, 39
- Tintic, 24
Saturday’s championships
106
- Arturo Gutierrez, Monticello vs. Levi Scott, Altamont
113
- Max Albrecht, Panguitch vs. Boston Thompson, Milford
120
- John Leber, Monticello vs. Krey Bradbury, Wayne
126
- Gage Bird, Altamont vs. Trenden Thompson, Milford
132
- Shad Partridge, Panguitch vs. Dillon Ivie, Altamont
138
- Braxton Atkin, Panguitch vs. Nudd Netto, Milford
144
- Cameron Atkin, Panguitch vs. Zac Thayn, Monticello
150
- Kade Severe, Piute vs. Zayde Walker, Altamont
157
- Jacob Marshall, Panguitch vs. Tesler Fields, Milford
165
- Thomas Fullmer, Monticello vs. Brayden Webb, Altamont
175
- Dalton Holden, Tintic vs. Morgan Finicum, Milford
190
- Maverick Albrecht, Panguitch vs. Boedy Morrison, Piute
215
- Gage Julander, Panguitch vs. Boston Jolley, Rich
285
- Jordan Johnson, Rich vs. Kaleb Witbech, Altamont