High school boys wrestling: Millard (2A), Panguitch (1A) in driver’s seat for state title 3-peats

Both Millard and Panguitch opened up narrow leads on Friday in their quests for a wrestling state championship 3-peat.

Millard tallied 134.5 points during Day 1 of the 2A state tournament at the Sevier Valley Center and will take a 9.5 point lead over Beaver into the final day of competition on Saturday as it seeks a third straight state title.

Millard advanced 16 wrestlers into the semifinals, which get underway at 9:30 a.m. The championship matches begin at 3:30 p.m.

Beaver advanced 13 wrestlers into the semifinals. Millard and Beaver wrestlers go head to head in five semis on Saturday, which will be critical for both teams’ hopes of the state championship.

Millard’s Sam Rasmussen has an opportunity to join an elite group of Utah wrestlers on Saturday as he seeks a fourth individual state championship at 144 pounds. Teammate Dak Eldredge is wrestling for a 3-peat at 126 pounds.

Six other 2A wrestlers are eying a repeat on Saturday: Millard’s Kolter Kelly (120), Duchesne’s Kierk Skewes (132), Beaver’s Russell Evans (138), Millard’s Morgan Tingey (165), Beaver’s Tavyn Hollingshead (150) and North Summit’s Cutler Blonquist (157).

In 1A, Panguitch has a 14-point cushion heading into the final day as it leads Altamont 131.5 to 117.5. Panguitch won last year’s state championship by 79 points over Milford.

Panguitch advanced seven wrestlers into Saturday’s championship matches, which get underway at 3:30 p.m.

Altamont has six wrestlers in the finals.

The teams only go head to head in one championship match (at 132 pounds) as Panguitch’s Shad Partridge faces Altamont’s Dillon Ivie.

Ivie is one of two 1A wrestlers chasing an individual 3-peat on Saturday along with Panguitch’s Braxton Atkin (138). Two other wrestlers are pursuing a repeat, Panguitch’s Shad Partridge (132) and Altamont’s Brayden Webb (165),

2A boys state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores after Day 1



Millard, 134.5 Beaver, 125 North Sevier, 82 San Juan, 80 Kanab, 65 Enterprise, 54 Duchesne, 53 North Summit, 50.5

Saturday’s semifinals

106



Porter Dahl, Millard vs. Jaden Vice, Kanab

Trexden Olsen, Beaver vs. Max McKinlay, North Sevier

113



Lane Monroe, Millard vs. Michael Williams, Enterprise

Chad Yellow, San Juan vs. Statlen Hughes, Beaver

120



Kolter Kelly, Millard vs. Jerrit Anderson, Gunnison Valley

Colton Winkler, Duchesne vs. Caden Adams, Millard

126



Dak Eldredge, Millard vs. Ryker Williams, North Sevier

Ryder Coates, Gunnison Valley vs. Landon Bagley, South Sevier

132



James Crowley, North Sevier vs. Jex Bradshaw, Beaver

Dierk Skewes, Duchesne s. Hunter Ashworth, Millard

138



Dreyden Stubbs, Kanab vs. Russell Evans, Beaver

Austin Paris, Grand vs. Taylor Garrett, South Sevier

144



Sam Rasmussen, Millard vs. Reagan Bradshaw, Beaver

Gage Raddon, Beaver vs. Ryker Jenkins, Duchesne

150



Adreian Briceno, Millard vs. Davin Orton, Beaver

Tavyn Hollingshead, Beaver vs. Isaac Clarkson, Kanab

157



Cutler Blonquist, North Summit vs. Alexande Williams, Beaver

Parker Snyder, San Juan vs. Lincoln Fullmer, Millard

165



Morgan Tingey, Millard vs. Kelton Langston, Beaver

JD Palmer, San Juan vs. Dean Anderson, North Sevier

175



Kaden Turner, Millard vs. Trace Bennett, San Juan

Titan Hunter, Beaver vs. Rustyn Mackelprang, Parowan

190



Emilio Jackson, Millard vs. Brayden Evans, Beaver

Kyron Bracken, Enterprise vs. Logan Judd, North Summit

215



Luke DeGraffenried, Millard vs. Boden Mackelprang, Parowan

Kutlur Matheson, Beaver vs. Rayce Adams, Millard

285



Scott DeHerrera, Millard vs. Wyatt Bless, ALA

Taylor Black, San Juan vs. Daniel Gates, Millard

1A boys state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores after Day 1



Panguitch, 131.5 Altamont, 117.5 Milford, 109.5 Monticello, 90 Gunnison Valley, 46 Rich, 40 Piute, 39 Tintic, 24

Saturday’s championships

106



Arturo Gutierrez, Monticello vs. Levi Scott, Altamont

113



Max Albrecht, Panguitch vs. Boston Thompson, Milford

120



John Leber, Monticello vs. Krey Bradbury, Wayne

126



Gage Bird, Altamont vs. Trenden Thompson, Milford

132



Shad Partridge, Panguitch vs. Dillon Ivie, Altamont

138



Braxton Atkin, Panguitch vs. Nudd Netto, Milford

144



Cameron Atkin, Panguitch vs. Zac Thayn, Monticello

150



Kade Severe, Piute vs. Zayde Walker, Altamont

157



Jacob Marshall, Panguitch vs. Tesler Fields, Milford

165



Thomas Fullmer, Monticello vs. Brayden Webb, Altamont

175



Dalton Holden, Tintic vs. Morgan Finicum, Milford

190



Maverick Albrecht, Panguitch vs. Boedy Morrison, Piute

215



Gage Julander, Panguitch vs. Boston Jolley, Rich

285

