Friday, February 9, 2024 | 
High School Wrestling Sports High School Sports

High school girls wrestling: Duchesne dominates Day 1 of 2A/1A tournament, closing in on first state championship

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
duchesne_logo.jpg

Duchesne is in prime position to secure its first-ever girls wrestling state championship after a terrific showing during the first day of the 2A/1A state tournament at the Sevier Valley Center on Friday.

Duchesne advanced eight wrestlers into Saturday’s championship matches as it tallied 149 team points for the Day 1 lead.

Rich sits in second place with 114 points, with Enterprise in third with 76 points.

Last year, 2A and 1A schools competed with 3A in a combined state tournament, with Rich finishing as the highest 2A/1A team in fifth place.

Duchesne was a distant 16th place.

Breann Ivie was the highest-placer for Duchesne last season as she finished in third place at 100 pounds, and this year she’s one of eight Eagle athletes who will wrestle in the finals at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Duchesne’s other wrestlers in the finals are Leah Ivie, Alexie Weimer, Ariana Jones, Rexlynn Jessen, Dakoda Keel, Andrea Chavez and Abby Woods.

Rich advanced seven wrestlers into the championship matches, including head-to-head matches at 145, 155 and 170 pounds.

2A/1A girls state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores after Day 1

  1. Duchesne, 149
  2. Rich, 114
  3. Enterprise, 76
  4. ALA, 62
  5. North Sevier, 38
  6. Panguitch, 32
  7. Utah Military Hillfield, 16
  8. Kanab, 12

Saturday’s championships

100

  • Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise vs. Jaskin Hair, ALA

105

  • Alexa Marshall, Panguitch vs. Leah Ivie, Duchesne

110

  • Breann Ivie, Duchesne vs. Kinsee Sailing, North Sevier

115

  • Martha Camacho, ALA vs. Alexandra Ramirez, Enterprise

120

  • Rachel Camaco, ALA vs. Alexie Weimer, Duchesne

125

  • Addilee Hall, Enterprise vs. Jayna Carver, Rich

130

  • Amilla Shinkle, Rich vs. Ariana Jones, Duchesne

135

  • Hilary Rex, Rich vs. Kieren Mooney, Panguitch

140

  • Nya Jolley, Rich vs. Alex Rucker, North Sevier

145

  • Rexlynn Jessen, Duchesne vs. Addison Carrillo, Rich

155

  • Nina Hillier, Rich vs. Dakoda Keel, Duchesne

170

  • Andrea Chavez, Duchesne vs. Vivian Lopez, Rich

190

  • Abby Woods, Duchesne vs. Nazaretta Lavalouis, Utah Military Hillfield

235

  • Ina Slivers, Enterprise vs. Shelby Putnam, Enterprise

