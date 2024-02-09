High school girls wrestling: Duchesne dominates Day 1 of 2A/1A tournament, closing in on first state championship

Duchesne is in prime position to secure its first-ever girls wrestling state championship after a terrific showing during the first day of the 2A/1A state tournament at the Sevier Valley Center on Friday.

Duchesne advanced eight wrestlers into Saturday’s championship matches as it tallied 149 team points for the Day 1 lead.

Rich sits in second place with 114 points, with Enterprise in third with 76 points.

Last year, 2A and 1A schools competed with 3A in a combined state tournament, with Rich finishing as the highest 2A/1A team in fifth place.

Duchesne was a distant 16th place.

Breann Ivie was the highest-placer for Duchesne last season as she finished in third place at 100 pounds, and this year she’s one of eight Eagle athletes who will wrestle in the finals at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Duchesne’s other wrestlers in the finals are Leah Ivie, Alexie Weimer, Ariana Jones, Rexlynn Jessen, Dakoda Keel, Andrea Chavez and Abby Woods.

Rich advanced seven wrestlers into the championship matches, including head-to-head matches at 145, 155 and 170 pounds.

2A/1A girls state tournament

At Sevier Valley Center

Team scores after Day 1



Duchesne, 149 Rich, 114 Enterprise, 76 ALA, 62 North Sevier, 38 Panguitch, 32 Utah Military Hillfield, 16 Kanab, 12

Saturday’s championships

100



Elizabeth Cox, Enterprise vs. Jaskin Hair, ALA

105



Alexa Marshall, Panguitch vs. Leah Ivie, Duchesne

110



Breann Ivie, Duchesne vs. Kinsee Sailing, North Sevier

115



Martha Camacho, ALA vs. Alexandra Ramirez, Enterprise

120



Rachel Camaco, ALA vs. Alexie Weimer, Duchesne

125



Addilee Hall, Enterprise vs. Jayna Carver, Rich

130



Amilla Shinkle, Rich vs. Ariana Jones, Duchesne

135



Hilary Rex, Rich vs. Kieren Mooney, Panguitch

140



Nya Jolley, Rich vs. Alex Rucker, North Sevier

145



Rexlynn Jessen, Duchesne vs. Addison Carrillo, Rich

155



Nina Hillier, Rich vs. Dakoda Keel, Duchesne

170



Andrea Chavez, Duchesne vs. Vivian Lopez, Rich

190



Abby Woods, Duchesne vs. Nazaretta Lavalouis, Utah Military Hillfield

235

