Elder Patrick Kearon has middle names, so why doesn’t the new Latter-day Saint apostle use initials?

Elder Patrick Kearon doesn’t use a middle initial, which makes him the first Latter-day Saint apostle in 125 years to make that choice.

“Now hold on,” some readers may say. Elder Ulisses Soares joined the Quorum of the Twelve Apostles in 2018, and he doesn’t use an initial.

The difference is that Elder Soares doesn’t have a middle name. There are references to Elder Ulisses S. Soares online, but that is a phantom “S.” He does not have a middle name.

Elder Kearon, on the other hand, has two middle names.

So why does Elder Patrick Robert David Kearon not go by Elder Patrick R.D. Kearon? It makes him the first apostle with a middle name who does not use an initial since Elder Rudger (Judd) Clawson, who was ordained an apostle in 1898.

“It’s just Brits don’t do that,” Elder Kearon told the Deseret News.

Elder Kearon was called as an Area Seventy in 2005 and as a General Authority Seventy in 2010.

“I can’t remember if it’s when I was (called as) an Area Seventy, probably, or General Authority Seventy, and I knew the pattern was to use middle initials because we see that all the time. It’s just not our way,” he said. “We just, we just don’t do that. Or it’s very rare to, anyway, so I just said I’d prefer not to use a middle initial. So that was probably decided 13 or 18 years ago, something like that.”

Middle names grew in popularity in the United States throughout the 1800s. The first church president, Joseph Smith, did not have a middle name. But his nephew did, and that middle name — and initial — was a helpful identifier when Joseph F. Smith became an apostle and eventually the church’s sixth president.

By 1914, all but one church leader — Rudger Clawson — who spoke in general conference used an initial.

Since then, the only apostles not to use one have been those who didn’t have middle names:



Elder LeGrand Richards.

Elder Matthew Cowley.

Elder Ulisses Soares.

And, yes, for those who know, some apostles have used a first initial because they have gone by their middle names, such as Elders L. Tom Perry, M. Russell Ballard and D. Todd Christofferson.

There’s more context about Latter-day Saint leaders and their middle names and initials in this LDS Living story.

