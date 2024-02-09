High school boys basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 1

Capitalizing on a strong third quarter, Layton outpaced Farmington 71-66. Dave Katoa and Mekhi Martin shined for Layton, scoring 23 and 19 points respectively with each netting a pair of 3-pointers. On the other side, Paul Beattie and Braden Larsen left a mark for Farmington, recording 21 and 15 points respectively, with Larsen also contributing one 3-pointer.

Davis outlasted Syracuse 52-51, narrowly securing their victory with a 17-point burst in the second quarter. Coleman Atwater led the Darts (15-6) with 16 points, two 3-pointers, five rebounds, and three assists, while Tradon Bessinger totaled 14 points, nine rebounds, and a block. Syracuse’s (7-14) Beckham Rees and Logan Goddard each reached 15 points, with Rees making three 3-pointers and Goddard two.

Weber managed to hold on to their early lead to secure a 72-61 win over Fremont. For Weber, Hunter Schenck was the top scorer, racking up 24 points, including two 3-pointers. Malachi Spencer also had a significant contribution with 21 points and making one 3-pointer. For Fremont, Hunter Hansen led his team’s efforts with an impressive 25 points, including two 3-pointers.

Region 2

The Herriman Mustangs secured a 73-63 victory over the Riverton Silverwolves. For the Mustangs (16-5), Cale Barclay led with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and Carlo Mulford added 19 points with another three 3-pointers. Ike Palmer and Malcolm Johnson contributed 15 and 14 points respectively. For the Silverwolves (15-6), Ben Barrus was the top scorer with 22 points, including three 3-pointers, and Evan Berrett added another 13 points with three 3-pointers as well.

A commanding performance saw the Corner Canyon Chargers (14-7) defeat the Copper Hills Grizzlies (6-14), 75-40. Isaac Neibaur stood out for the Chargers, scoring 21 points, with Brody Kozlowski closely following him by contributing 18 points, which included four 3-pointers. For the Grizzlies, Isaiah Reiser stood out with 17 points. Despite the loss, Jacob Curtis managed 8 points, and both Tyler McVey and Boston Lambourne pitched in with 6 points each, McVey with one 3-pointer and Lambourne with two.

The Bingham Miners (11-10) surmounted the Mountain Ridge Sentinels (8-13) 62-46, rolling back from a slow first quarter with a notable 23-point push in the third. Luke West spearheaded Bingham’s win by scoring 25 points, including three 3-pointers, while Stockton Tueller followed with 17 points. Will Lindsay was the top scorer for Mountain Ridge with 16 points.

Region 3

American Fork bested Lone Peak 75-67, maintaining the lead despite Lone Peak’s 24-point third quarter push. Tiger Cuff led the Cavemen (13-8), tallying 20 points with two 3-pointers, while Thom Kramer headed the Knights (10-10) with a massive 26 points, supplemented by a 3-pointer.

Lehi confidently dispatched Skyridge with a final score of 62-41. The Pioneers (18-3) were led by Easton Hawkins with 19 points, followed by Cooper Lewis who accounted for 15 points including three 3-pointers. For Skyridge (9-12), Ryder Gentry posted 11 points, including one 3-pointer.

In a hotly contested match, Westlake managed to edge out Pleasant Grove with a score of 70-67. Westlake’s (6-15) top scorer was Kyler Hadfield, who netted 16 points. Beckham Featherstone and Jace Adams chipped in with 14 and 13 points respectively. For Pleasant Grove (11-10), Ryker Mikkelsen held the high score with 14 points, including two 3-pointers, and Carson Rasmussen followed close behind with 13 points.

Region 4

In an exciting overtime showdown, Hunter eventually beat Juan Diego 78-73. For Hunter, Dominick Phannolath proved vital, scoring a game-high of 27 points, 15 of which came from five successful 3-pointers. Zaquel Cossa also played a key role, amassing 14 points, including two 3-pointers. For Juan Diego, Tevarii Pecqueux produced an impressive 19 points, including two 3-pointers.

West Jordan maintained the lead throughout to beat Kearns 63-41. Colton Blackham stood out for West Jordan, scoring 18 points and making two 3-pointers, while Steven Cox added nine points. Anywan Kuang was the top scorer for Kearns, recording 15 points, including a successful 3-pointer.

Region 5

Bountiful used a strong second half to push past Clearfield for a 76-48 victory. For Bountiful, Carson Smith led the scoring with 22 points, including two 3-pointers. Bryson Heath had an impressive game as well, contributing 20 points, three of them being 3-pointers. For Clearfield, Peyton Kotter was the standout player with 15 points, including three 3-pointers.

In a tightly contested game, the Northridge Knights overcame the Viewmont Vikings, 75-70. The Knights (10-11) were led by Logan Birt’s 15-point performance, while Bentley Whitear scored 14 points, including a 3-pointer. Josh Kitchen and Cael Lake added 13 and 12 points respectively, each with a 3-pointer. For the Vikings (7-14), Max Draper stood out scoring 15 points, while Preston Weaver followed closely with 13 points.

In a tight finish, Box Elder pulled ahead of Bonneville 55-50, marked by a 22-point rally in the fourth quarter. Elijah Kersey led the Bees (8-13) with 34 points, including three 3-pointers, four rebounds, and four steals. For Bonneville (7-14), Hayden Ashbridge stood out with 19 points and four 3-pointers.

The Woods Cross Wildcats eked out a 53-52 win over the Roy Royals. Ben Smith-Mecham led the Wildcats (6-15) with 14 points, which included four 3-pointers, and Bryson Watson followed with 12 points, two of those from 3-pointers. The Royals (10-11) kept the contest close with great performances from Colby Frokjer, who recorded 18 points along with four 3-pointers, and Bronson Belnap who added 11 points.

Region 6

Olympus became the first and only Utah team to defeat Alta with a score of 74-55. The Titans (18-3) were led by Dutch DowDell’s 22 points and four 3-pointers, and Jordan Barnes added 21 points, including three 3-pointers. Dash Reiser led the scoring for Alta (21-2) with 14 points.

East surpassed West 58-39 with a balanced scoring attack and impressive defense. The Leopards’ Sawyer Sutton led all scorers (9-12) with 18 points and four 3-pointers, closely followed by Cooper Dodd who scored 16 points, including four from beyond the arc. Chachi Pan topped the scoring for West (3-15) with 11 points.

Region 7

Timpview secured a victory over Maple Mountain with a final score of 65-51. Dean Rueckert was the leading scorer for the Thunderbirds (15-6) with 18 points, including two 3-pointers. Callen Tollestrup added 15 points, three of them from outside the arc. For Maple Mountain (9-12), Bennett Averett was the high scorer, contributing 13 points to the team’s total.

The Springville Red Devils (13-8) secured a narrow overtime victory against the Orem Tigers (16-5), 55-53. Mason Hansen sealed the win for the Red Devils, hitting a floater at the buzzer. Jamyn Sondrup scored 22 points, while Swift Hall tallied 14 points, including four 3-pointers. For the Tigers, Tate Robinson put up 20 points, hitting six 3-pointers and Asher Young added 11 points.

In a close matchup, Salem Hills overcame Cedar Valley 78-73, with both teams showing remarkable performance. For Cedar Valley, Hunter Larson and Heath Christensen earned the spotlight, scoring 27 and 11 points respectively. Meanwhile, Chase DeGraffenried and Kolby Dyches led for Salam Hills , tallying 21 and 20 points respectively. DeGraffenried made three 3-pointers, while Dyches was on target with four.

Despite a late rally by Spanish Fork, Wasatch held on to secure a 72-63 victory. For Wasatch, Sam Lind led the scoring with 26 points, successfully landing one 3-pointer. JJ Serre contributed 14 points, including four 3-pointers. For Spanish Fork, Aaron Dunn was the standout player with a game-high of 27 points, sinking one 3-pointer. Gage Christensen also had a significant contribution of 16 points, including four successful 3-pointers.

Region 8

The Payson Lions defeated the Uintah Utes, 61-49. The Lions, now 7-13, were led by Kamika Wesley who scored 23 points and converted four 3-pointers, while Vyron Jenson added 11 points and one 3-pointer. Cooper Swasey helped with an additional 10 points. For the Utes, now 6-16, JJ Jenson stood out with 18 points, including one 3-pointer, and JD Pickup contributed 10 points with one 3-pointer as well.

In a decisive victory, the Layton Christian Eagles soared past the Timpanogos Timberwolves, 72-44. Alan Gballau and Otavio Armani led the Eagles (22-3) with 15 points each, Armani added four 3-pointers to his performance. Albert Phillippe Ntungicimpaye provided another nine points, including a 3-pointer. Despite the loss, Steven LaPray shone for the Timberwolves (13-10), scoring 23 points and hitting two 3-pointers.

The Provo Bulldogs defeated the Mountain View Bruins with a 68-53 score line. Outstanding performance was delivered by Jason Carter who scored 24 points with one 3-pointer for the Bulldogs (16-8). Trey Johnson also added 16 points with two 3-pointers. On the Bruins’ side (14-9), Bryce Mella contributed admirably with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, as well as 3 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks. Simeon Suguturaga also chipped in with 11 points, one 3-pointer, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block.

Region 9

Crimson Cliffs secured a solid victory over Hurricane 79-58, buoyed by robust individual performances. Sean Felts stood tall for Crimson Cliffs, scoring a hefty 30 points and making two 3-pointers. For Hurricane, Cayleb Jackman and RJ Hurst lead the scoring, tallying 19 and 15 points respectively, with Hurst also recording three 3-pointers.

Dixie overcame Snow Canyon 77-59. Kyle Lemke led the Flyers’ scoring (19-3) by notching 26 points, and Breckon Robinson added 18 points with four 3-pointers. For Snow Canyon (13-7), Owen Mackay shone with a striking 29 points, five 3-pointers, four rebounds, and two blocks.

Pine View Panthers overpowered the Cedar City Reds, clinching a 65-41 victory. Caleb Schmitt led the way for the Panthers (13-8), scoring 16 points including four 3-pointers, and Griffen Shepherd added 14 points with a couple of 3-pointers. Nash Schroeder contributed 11 points and two 3-pointers to the Panthers’ tallies. For the Reds (4-18), Easton Albrecht scored nine points, with Hayden Kee adding eight points, including one 3-pointer, to their score.

Region 10

Murray triumphed over Park City 79-53, leveraging a balanced offense with five players scoring in double digits. Kade Whitlock and Quinton Christman led the charge for the Spartans (15-6), each with 14 points and several 3-pointers (Whitlock with four, Christman with three). Cameron Wilson stood out for Park City (5-16) as the top scorer with 20 points.

In a game where the lead fluctuated, Jordan outlasted Stansbury to triumph 60-57. For Jordan, Ayden Doyle was the top scorer with 16 points, while Trent Benson and Preston Chaney also contributed significantly with 10 and 12 points respectively, both making three 3-pointers. Meanwhile, for Stansbury, Will Stephens led the scoring with 26 points, contributing two 3-pointers.

In an overtime bout, Tooele claimed a 56-52 victory over Hillcrest. Ethan Rogers dazzled for Tooele (5-16) with 23 points and Dillon Polson contributed 15 points, including four 3-pointers. Rhett Robinson and Isaac Miller shared the lead for Hillcrest (9-13), each scoring 12 points, while Robinson added two 3-pointers and Miller chipped in one.

Region 11

The Bear River Bears had a dramatic win over the Mountain Crest Mustangs, securing a 63 to 51 victory. Gehrig Marble emerged as the top player for the Bears (14-6), notching up 17 points, one 3-pointer, and collecting 2 rebounds and 2 assists. Jace Roberts, Brayden Ritter, Kyver Jensen, and Bridger Barfuss also provided significant contributions with 9 points each. On the Mustangs’ side (12-8), Kaden Hess led the team with 14 points, while Joseph Hunsaker added another 12 points to the team’s effort.

Green Canyon used a strong final quarter surge to secure a 62-59 win over Logan. For Green Canyon, Jared Anderson emerged as the top scorer with a game-high 29 points, he also managed five successful 3-point attempts. Layker Ward and Gavin Crane also made notable contributions with 13 and 7 points respectively. For Logan, Jordan Child led the team’s efforts with 19 points.

Ridgeline held a steady lead to secure a 57-43 win over Sky View. Carson Cox led the way for Ridgeline, scoring 17 points. Jagger Francom and Preston Brenchley also added to the total, contributing 10 and 9 points respectively. For Sky View, Liam Guthrie chalked up 14 points, hitting two 3-pointers, while Macade Rolle added 13 points, including three 3-pointers.

Region 12

Juab outpaced Manti 60-45, pulling away with an 18-point surge in the third quarter. Austin Park paced the Wasps (12-10) with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, and Kanyon Mattinson chipped in 13 points. For the Templars (17-7), Hunter Stevens led with 16 points, landing two 3-pointers.

Canyon View fended off Carbon with a 60-53 victory, despite Carbon’s 19-point push in the fourth quarter. Carson Miles stood out for the Falcons (14-8), scoring 23 points, including four 3-pointers. But the Dinos’ (8-14) Kahner Raby had 34 points and 11 rebounds.

The Richfield Wildcats dominated the Delta Rabbits, securing a 61-36 win. Top players for the Wildcats (15-7) included Miles Barnett with 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and Griffin Wayman who scored 12 points, four of those from 3-pointers. On the other side, Cai Henderson put up a notable performance for the Rabbits (6-16), scoring 27 points, which included five 3-pointers.

The Emery Spartans (18-5) clinched a 63-53 victory over the North Sanpete Hawks (8-14). Luke Justice took the lead for the Spartans, scoring 20 points and netting two 3-pointers. Wade Stilson added another 10 points to the Spartans’ tally. On the Hawks’ side, Cole Cook lead his team with 15 points, followed by Ridge Hendry, who scored 14 points including two 3-pointers, and McKay Schappi, who contributed 13 points and one 3-pointer.

Region 13

Defeating the Ben Lomond Scots (5-17) 82-59, the Morgan Trojans (12-11) surged after halftime with a 27-point third quarter performance. Bracken Saunders and Derrick Tilby drove the Trojans’ offense with 18 and 17 points respectively, Tilby also added three 3-pointers. Malakai Mack stood out for the Scots, scoring 16 points along with four 3-pointers.

South Summit outscored Union throughout the game to secure a 74-50 win. In an excellent team performance for South Summit, Gage Mckee was the standout player, delivering 22 points. Meanwhile, Logan Woolstenhulme and Bracken Lassche contributed 14 and 13 points, respectively. For Union, Stetson Duncan and Wayke Olsen turned in strong performances, contributing 14 points each to their team’s total.

Ogden managed to outplay Grantsville, winning with a scoreline of 59-51. Stockton Marriott was the leading scorer for the Tigers (18-4) with a noteworthy 22 points. Nyiol Hauet also contributed with 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Bryson Roberts was the high scorer for Grantsville (7-15), notching up 14 points.

Region 14

American Heritage used a strong fourth quarter to rally past Judge Memorial for a 73-58 victory. For American Heritage, the Winitana brothers, Niwhai and Mana led the scoring with 22 and 21 points respectively. Both players also made successful 3-point attempts, with Niwhai making 2 and Mana 1. For Judge Memorial, Aaydan Saucedo was the top scorer with 19 points and three successful 3-pointers.

Summit Academy edged out Providence Hall in a close encounter 63-61. Colbyn Draper headlined the scoring for the Bears (10-14) with 20 points, and Kyan Anderson contributed 14 points with two 3-pointers. For the Patriots (7-15), Ty Warnick and Evan Fraser were the top scorers with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Region 15

Duchesne outperformed North Sevier to secure a 50-35 win. Kyson Giles shone for Duchesne with 15 points, including two 3-pointers. Colter Giles also contributed significantly, knocking 13 points with two 3-pointers. On the North Sevier side, Greyson Bennett led, scoring 14 points, including four 3-pointers.

The North Summit Braves (16-7) came out on top over the Gunnison Valley Bulldogs (10-11) 66-50. Trevor Richins was the stand-out player for the Braves, amassing a hefty 28 points and contributing one 3-pointer, eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. The Bulldogs’ top scorer was Zach Overly with 16 points, including two 3-pointers.

Grand secured a narrow victory over San Juan in a high-scoring game with a final tally of 70-66. Lane Berry led the Red Devils’ (13-10) scoring drive with 22 points and one 3-pointer. Trace York contributed 15 points with three 3-pointers. For San Juan (9-14), Jake Ivins held the top score with 15 points, closely followed by Jaggar Nieves with 13 points.

Region 17

Maeser Prep 54, St. Joseph 42

Maeser Prep rallied in the third quarter to beat St. Joseph 54-42. For Maeser Prep, Kale Garner and Ethan Cheung led the scoring with 18 and 17 points respectively, with five of Cheung’s points coming from 3-pointers. St. Joseph saw a standout performance from Gavin Wolf who tallied 16 points, including five 3-pointers.

American Leadership Academy managed to maintain their lead to secure a 49-40 victory over Waterford. Zachariah Swarnes led the scoring for American Leadership with 17 points. Kannon Huntsman scored 14 points, while Jaxon Hunter contributed 11 points, including making three 3-pointers. For Waterford, Hisham Ali, Julian Cheffings, and Preston Jenkins each contributed significantly, scoring 11, 9, and 9 points respectively.

Region 18

South Sevier dominated the game to secure a 69-37 victory over Parowan. Stockton Roberts was the star player for South Sevier, scoring 20 points, including four 3-pointers. Jaggar Redd and Cannon Barney added to the tally with 14 and 5 points respectively. Barney also contributed 8 rebounds, 1 assist and 2 steals. For Parowan, Hunter Bettridge led the scoring with 12 points, while Trevor Robison and Daniel Bernhardi added 9 and 7 points respectively.

Kanab dominated throughout the game to beat Millard 65-44. For Kanab, Trey Castagno emerged as the top scorer with 15 points, five of which came from 3-pointers. Maddix Baird, Kyle Brown, and Troy Federkeil also made notable contributions, scoring 12, 12, and 9 points respectively. Millard saw Treyden Terry scoring 14 points and making a successful 3-pointer while Derk Memmott contributed 10 points.

Enterprise maintained steady scoring throughout the game to defeat Beaver 78-65. For Enterprise, Brady Crouch and Jackson Hiatt were the top scorers, chalking up 22 and 20 points respectively, with Hiatt adding six 3-pointers to his tally. Treyson Whitman also contributed 20 points to the total. Deegan Blackner emerged as the standout for Beaver, scoring 23 points and making three 3-pointers.

Region 22

Rich Rebels dominated the game against Altamont Longhorns, winning 59-24. Ridge Lundgren and Jaden Desch both led the charge for the Rebels (13-3), each scoring 17 points, with Lundgren and Desch recording three and two 3-pointers respectively. Despite the decisive contest, Grayson Panas stood out for the Longhorns (2-14), scoring 17 points.

The Manila Mustangs dominated the game against Tintic Miners, clinching a 64-44 victory. Riley Browning seized the spotlight for the Mustangs (12-6), scoring 28 points with a 3-pointer, and Teague Goodman bolstered the offense with 14 points. Sim Brady also pitched in with 12 points, including a 3-pointer. For the Miners (9-12), Haygen Jameson lead the team with 14 points, while Stockton Hansen added nine points, including a 3-pointer.

Nonregion

In a close game, Piute managed to outscore Wendover to grasp a 65-62 victory. For Piute, Kole Westwood led the team with 19 points, including one 3-pointer. Jaxon Westwood was not far behind, scoring 17 points and adding a 3-pointer to his tally. On the Wendover side, Trejin Tangaro led his team’s scoreboard with 16 points, including three successful 3-pointers.

