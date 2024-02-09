High school girls basketball: Friday night roundup

Region 1

The Davis Darts (18-1) secured a solid victory against the Syracuse Titans (16-4), 68-45. T’maea Eteuati led the Darts with a stunning 26 points, including eight 3-pointers, closely followed by Kendra Kitchen with 18 points. On the Titans’ side, Avery Sanders was the top scorer with 19 points, including two 3-pointers.

The Layton Lancers (8-13) claimed a 41-27 victory over the Farmington Phoenix (2-16). Avery Potter was instrumental for the Lancers with 11 points, two rebounds, and two blocks, while Oakley Homer contributed 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Brynn Ryan led the scoring for the Phoenix with 12 points, including a 3-pointer.

The Fremont Silverwolves (11-10) beat the Weber Warriors (6-15), 53-25, establishing a commanding lead from the first quarter. Maya Jensen led the charge for the Silverwolves with 13 points, while Abigail Christensen added 11 points, including two 3-pointers. Abby Sayer stood out for the Warriors, scoring 13 points, three of which were 3-pointers.

Region 3

The Westlake Thunder (14-7) outplayed the Pleasant Grove Vikings (11-10) with a score of 47-36. Chloe Jensen led the Thunder with an impressive 18 points, including four 3-pointers. Jada Willis followed with 14 points, including a 3-pointer. For the Vikings, Tabi Clark was the top scorer with 11 points, which included one 3-pointer. Sarah Newman and Amber Cook each added 9 points to the Vikings’ score, with Newman scoring two 3-pointers.

The Lehi Pioneers (13-7) defeated the Skyridge Falcons (10-10) with a score of 50-37. Addy Scrivner led the Pioneers with 16 points, including a 3-pointer, whereas Shae Toole topped the Falcons’ chart with 11 points, including a 3-pointer, and Cambree Blackham followed with 10 points.

The Lone Peak Knights topped the American Fork Cavemen 65-45 in a noticeable victory. Shawnee Nordstrom powered the Knights (13-6) with 18 points including two 3-pointers, followed closely by Sarah Bartholomew with 17 points and Naia Tanuvasa, who wielded three 3-pointers in her 16-point performance. The Cavemen (7-13) saw Calli Condi lead their offense recording 17 points with five 3-pointers, while Brinley Selk added eight points, draining two 3-pointers in the process.

Region 5

The Box Elder Bees (16-5) outpaced the Bonneville Lakers (4-17), clinching an 81-58 victory. Ashlyn Wight stood out for the Bees by scoring 24 points, including four 3-pointers, while Jocelyn Vranes and Kaydence Barber contributed 13 and 12 points respectively. On the Lakers’ side, Sidnee Geerdes was the highest scorer with 19 points.

The Roy Royals (7-14) surpassed the Woods Cross Wildcats (10-11) with a score of 55-47. The Royals’ top scorer was Ariana Strain, with 15 points, nine of which were 3-pointers. She also managed three rebounds and two blocks. On the Wildcats’ side, Grace MacArthur racked up 15 points, closely followed by Katie King with 11 points and Ili Crockett with 10 points.

The Northridge Knights (10-11) edged the Viewmont Vikings (11-10), 49-45, in a balanced clash. The top scorer for the Knights was Kaylee Hess with 17 points, including four 3-pointers, closely followed by Karlee Mayfield with 10 points. Aubrey Mulitalo sparked the Vikings’ efforts with 14 points, while Mara Mickelson and Mary Carr each scored eight.

The Bountiful Redhawks (18-3) bested the Clearfield Falcons (15-5), 50-46, in a closely contested game. For the Redhawks, Milika Satuala scored 24 points, including two 3-pointers, while Taylor Harvey contributed 12 points and a 3-pointer. The Falcons were led by Jayla Kearns who tallied 11 points and Izzy Wyaskett and Ciara De La O each with nine points.

Region 6

The West Panthers (12-6) secured an emphatic victory over the East Leopards (6-14) with a score of 82-30. The Panthers’ Kylee Falatea was the leading scorer with 23 points, which included two 3-pointers, followed by Fina Tuha with 14 points. Kaydence Falatea also chipped in 10 points, including two 3-pointers. Despite the defeat, Olivia Tausinga from the Leopards made a significant contribution, scoring 29 points that included a 3-pointer.

The Alta Hawks (18-3) clinched a victory in a game against the Olympus Titans (9-11), ending the match with a score of 51-40. Fui Niumeitolu led the Hawks with a strong performance, contributing 23 points that included one 3-pointer. For the Titans, Joss Baker was the top performer, scoring 19 points, including two 3-pointers, followed by Keily Trabanino with 8 points.

Region 7

The Spanish Fork Dons (10-11) upset the Wasatch Wasps (17-4), 62-48, in an exciting matchup. Katelin Bingham led the Dons with 14 points, including three 3-pointers, while Olivia Roberts and Gracyn Cook contributed 11 points each. For the Wasps, Ashley Garner put up 17 points and Mahala Speredon added 11.

The Maple Mountain Golden Eagles (15-6) overcame the Timpview Thunderbirds (16-5), clinching a 55-44 victory. Leah Bailey scored 15 points and Jaynee Tanner adding 10 points alongside 10 rebounds. For the Thunderbirds, Rayli Galea’i recorded 16 points and Leah Atuaia contributed with 10 points including three 3-pointers.

The Salem Hills SkyHawks (14-7) secured a victory over Cedar Valley Aviators (12-10) with a score of 47-34. For the SkyHawks, Brooke Warren and Addyson Tasker were the main contributors, both scoring 10 points. On the Aviators end, Ka’ena Kaaihue led the scoring board with 10 points, including a 3-pointer. Moreover, Ellie Larson chipped in 9 points, which also included a 3-pointer.

Region 8

The Payson Lions (15-7) won over the Uintah Utes (6-16) with a resounding score of 61-33. Cheznie Roundy led the Lions with 16 points, including two 3-pointers, while Oaklie Jackman and Quincy Mathews added 14 and 12 points respectively. The Utes, on the other hand, saw McKenzie White score 16 points, including two 3-pointers and Charlee Gilroy contribute 15 points and one three-pointer.

In a narrow win, the Orem Tigers edged the Timpanogos Timberwolves, 50-46. Mylie Louder led the Tigers (5-16) with 13 points and one 3-pointer, and Anna Thayer contributed 10 points. Elle Rasmussen aided with nine points, three of which were 3-pointers. The Timberwolves (4-17) put up a strong fight, with Alex Thorup scoring 16 points, including four 3-pointers. Maddi Puckett provided additional support for Timpanogos, chipping in nine points.

Region 10

The Murray Spartans (12-8) scored a decisive victory over Park City Miners (5-16), ending the game at 58-21. Mia AuClaire led the scoring for the Spartans with a significant 25 points, including five 3-pointers. Bonnie Henricksen and Charlotte Scherbel also contributed with 8 and 7 points respectively. For the Miners, Liada Liles was the top scorer with 8 points.

Region 22

The Manila Mustangs (12-8) defeated the Tintic Miners (3-15), 47-20, dominating from start to finish. Sadie Davis led the Mustangs, scoring 17 points, while Kamryn Slaugh added nine and hit three 3-pointers. Mikenzie Brunson was the Miners’ top scorer, recording 10 points including a 3-pointer.

The Rich Rebels (15-3) trounced the Altamont Longhorns (4-12) with a dominating 58-23 victory. Jainee Wallentine and Haydee Pugmire led the Rebels’ offense with 12 and 10 points respectively. Jainee also scored a 3-pointer. On the Longhorns’ side, McConkie topped the scoring chart with 10 points followed by Peck with nine points.

Nonregion

The Pinnacle Panthers (8-7) dominated over Utah Military Hillfield Thunderbirds (1-7), with a substantial 54-26 victory. For the Panthers, Heather Kerr was the highest scorer with 16 points, while Carolina Vasquez and Kaydence Romero added 11 points each, including a 3-pointer. On the Thunderbirds’ side, K Prieto led the scoring with 15 points, including a 3-pointer.

