‘Quiet on Set’ docuseries explores what happened behind the scenes on famous Nickelodeon shows

Investigation Discovery on Thursday released a first look at the upcoming docuseries “Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV,” which details allegations of a toxic environment on the sets of former Nickelodeon showrunner Dan Schneider, who created several kids TV series including “iCarly,” “Kenan & Kel,” “Victorious” and “Drake & Josh.”

The series claims it will pull back the curtain on “an insidious environment rife with allegations of abuse, sexism, racism and inappropriate dynamics with its underage stars and crew,” per Variety.

A representative for Schneider provided The Hollywood Reporter with a comment on the “Quiet on Set” trailer defending his actions: “Dan cared about the kids on his shows even when sometimes their own families unfortunately did not.”

The statement continued, “He understood what they were going through and he was their biggest champion. The fact is many of the kids on these shows are put in the untenable position of becoming the breadwinner for their family and the pressure that comes along with that. Add on top of that the difficulties of growing up and having to do so under the spotlight while working a demanding job, all as a child. That is why there are many levels of standards, executives, lawyers, teachers and parents everywhere, all the time, on every set, every day. However, it is still a hard place to be a kid and nobody knew that better than Dan.”

Through his work for Nickelodeon, Schneider helped launch the careers of Hollywood superstars Ariana Grande, Jamie Lynn Spears, Kenan Thompson, Amanda Bynes and Miranda Cosgrove.

In “Quiet on Set,” former writers, crew members and cast members who worked with Schneider on series such as “All That,” “The Amanda Show,” “Zoey 101,” “iCarly” and “Victorious” share their experiences with the showrunner.

The docuseries includes interviews with the parents of child actors who allegedly struggled on Schneider’s sets.

“There was a toxic environment. It made me trust people less,” claims a Nickelodeon alum in the series’ trailer.

Nickelodeon and Schneider ended their 25-year relationship in 2018 amid allegations the showrunner was “verbally abusive,” “prone to tantrums” and “controlling,” per The New York Times.

A review from ViacomCBS — which owns Nickelodeon — found no evidence of sexual misconduct by Schneider. It concluded that “many people found him verbally abusive,” but others admired his work ethic and attention to details, the Times reported.

“Following many conversations together about next directions and future opportunities, Nickelodeon and our longtime creative partner Dan Schneider/Schneider’s Bakery have agreed to not extend the current deal,” Nickelodeon and Schneider wrote in a joint statement released in 2018, per The New York Times.

The statement continued: “Since several Schneider’s Bakery projects are wrapping up, both sides agreed that this is a natural time for Nickelodeon and Schneider’s Bakery to pursue other opportunities and projects.”

In 2021, Schneider told The New York Times the allegations were “ridiculous” and that he never acted inappropriately around those he worked with. “I couldn’t, and I wouldn’t have the long-term friendships and continued loyalty from so many reputable people if I’d mistreated my actors of any age, especially minors,” he said.

“Quiet on Set” will premiere on Investigation Discovery over two nights at 7 p.m. MST on March 17 and 18.

Watch: Trailer for ‘Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV’