Video: Watch Christopher Walken and Usher star in BMW’s Super Bowl ad

The Super Bowl isn’t until Sunday, but Super Bowl commercial creators are already entertaining fans.

BMW’s 60-second “Talkin’ Like Walken” ad, which was released earlier this week on YouTube, shows Christopher Walken going though his day in his electric BMW i5. In every interaction, from getting his coffee to taking his dog on a walk, strangers imitate his voice.

After sitting down at a restaurant, Walken sees Usher at the next table and asks, “Don’t you got somewhere to be?”

The ad is slotted to play during the first quarter, before Usher’s halftime performance, according to Bimmer Post.

The famous cast and clever script isn’t the only thing setting BMW’s Super Bowl ad apart from the rest. The director of photography for “Oppenheimer,” “Interstellar” and “Dunkirk,” Hoyte van Hoytema, led the filming of this commercial.

He worked alongside director Bryan Buckley, who is referred to as the “King of the Super Bowl,” having directed over 65 Super Bowl commercials since 2000, according to IMDb.

To maximize coverage of the ad in the time leading up to the game, BMW released two ads for the main ad itself. One is a 15-second video of Walken driving the same car, listening to Usher’s “Yeah!” At the end, the video cuts to BMW’s logo and the text, “February 11,” without explicitly mentioning the car model or the Super Bowl.

The second shows Walken on the phone with an agent. He asks, “What’s a teaser?” He waits and says, “So it’s an ad for an ad.” Walken waits again and asks, “Why would they do that?” before the video cuts to the same ending.

On TikTok, the BMW marketing team created the hashtag “Talkin’ Like Walken” to extend the ad to a social media campaign and encouraged people to post their very best Christopher Walken imitations.

Meanwhile on X, BMW posted, “ACCEPT NO IMITATIONS. While some try, they simply can’t. There’s only one Christopher Walken, only one Usher, there is only one Ultimate Driving Machine.”

