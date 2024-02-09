Happy National Pizza Day! Here’s where to get free pizza and other deals

Happy National Pizza Day! In honor of the holiday (Feb. 9), restaurants such as Domino’s, Marco’s Pizza and Round Table are offering deals on pizza.

Here are several National Pizza Day deals.

Casey’s

Between Feb. 9 and Feb. 11, Casey’s customers can get 20% off large specialty pizzas with the discount code DEAL.

Through Feb. 11, the following deals are also available: Buy one, get half off one large pizza with the code BOGO; get $3 breadsticks when you buy any large pizza with the code STICKS; buy a large pizza and get a $7 pizza small specialty pizza.

Domino’s

For a limited time, the Perfect Combo deal is available at Domino’s. You can get two medium one-topping pizzas, a 16-piece parmesan bread bites side, an eight-piece cinnamon bread bites dessert and a 2-liter soda. Order online or through the restaurant’s app to snag the deal.

Fazoli’s

On National Pizza Day, you can get a pizza and order of eight breadsticks for $9.99 at Fazoli’s with the code PIZZA24, per Today.com. The offer is available for dine-in, takeout and delivery orders.

Marco’s Pizza

Marco’s is offering three deals to honor National Pizza Day.

Get Pizzolis for $5.99 each with the discount code PIZZOLI. You can also order a large pepperoni pizza for $9.99 with the code PEPMAG. Finally, you can get $3 off all large specialty pizzas when you use the code SPECIAL3.

Papa John’s

Members of the Papa John’s rewards program can enter the “Vegas-$tyle” pizza wweepstakes for the opportunity to win $58,000. The prize will be awarded via Venmo.

Pizza Hut

On Pizza Hut’s new Deal Lover’s Menu, you can order two or more items for $7 each. The items available on the menu include: medium pizzas, eight-count boneless wings, roasted garlic cheese sticks, bacon cheddar cheese sticks, chocolate donut bites and Pepsi drinks.

Round Table Pizza

On National Pizza Day, purchase a large Double Play Pepperoni Pizza for $22.99 at Round Table when you use the discount code DOUBLEPLAY, per USA Today.

Topper’s Pizza

Between Feb. 9 and Feb. 14, get a free medium pizza when you spend at least $10 at Topper’s Pizza.

Also, pick two of the following for $11.99 each: large 3-topping pizzas, 1-pound boneless wings or triple toppersticks.