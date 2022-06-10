Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre Pulls out the Stops for 30th Anniversary Season

LOGAN—Utah Festival Opera and Musical Theatre’s 30th season bursts on stage July 6-Aug. 6. Nearly 300 musicians, performers and crew members will come from renowned stages across the nation to the historic Ellen Eccles Theatre in Logan to present spectacular productions in true festival fashion.

The 2022 season includes five Mainstage Productions in repertory—Man of La Mancha, the Cervantes classic starring Founding Director Michael Ballam; Mozart’s The Magic Flute, showcasing one of the most well-known arias of all time along with jaw-dropping costumes; the celebrated and dazzling musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat; Carmen, Bizet’s passionate tale of love and betrayal and She Loves Me, the original version of the hit movie You’ve Got Mail. All productions will be accompanied by a full orchestra. There will be a special one-night outdoor performance of the musical The Tender Land at the Gary Griffin farm on July 21.

Photos by Waldron Creative

Four Things You Should Know About Utah Festival



All the Mainstage Productions have supertitles in English so you know exactly what’s going on. Performances are accompanied by a full orchestra, which is up to 40+ musicians in the pit. There’s practically nowhere that still does that because it’s too expensive. Even on Broadway in New York there are an average of 13 players with a bunch of synthesizers. Not at Utah Festival. Here you get the full experience, how it was meant to be heard. Utah Festival’s performers regularly come from the most elite stages in the country like the Met, Broadway, San Francisco, Houston and more to perform under one roof. You can meet them after each show. Unheard of!

There are free Informances an hour before each show so you can get the inside scoop on all facets of the production.

Wait, There’s More!

The Festival will close down Center Street July 11 for a 30th Birthday Bash. Head to historic downtown Logan for a free tribute concert, street vendors, Opera by Children, a children’s arts fair, food and more.

On top of spectacular stage performances, the Festival boasts backstage tours, breakfasts with the stars, 25 interactive Academy classes taught by industry experts, late night cabarets and five special concerts. In all, 104 events in 30 days.

Concerts include the extraordinary Pianists! on July 13 and Beyond Carmen, a stunning blend of genres from classical to tango and medieval to modern performed by renowned mezzo-soprano Audrey Babcock on July 26. Next, the International Opera Semifinals and Finals are July 27 and Aug. 1.

On July 27, Carl Orff’s spectacular and rarely performed Carmina Burana will be conducted by Dr. Craig Jessop and feature the American Festival Chorus, special soloists and the Utah Festival Orchestra. You’ll catch yourself swooning at A Sentimental Journey, a celebration of the music of Frank Sinatra on Aug. 3.

Photos by Waldron Creative

Don’t Miss Silent Films and the Mighty Wurlitzer Organ

Take the rare opportunity to soak in a silent film with live accompaniment on a million-dollar Mighty Wurlitzer Organ built in 1925. The organ is connected to two rooms full of pipes and other instruments including drums, cymbals, train whistles, sleigh bells and many more. The initial intent was for one performer to have an entire orchestra available to them and professional theater organist Mike Ohman knows exactly how to make the best of it. You’ll be amazed as you hear and see him bring silent movies to life. The Silent Film Series is held Mondays from June 13-July 25 (no movie on July 4). Tickets are only $10.

All Mainstage Productions and concerts are held in the Ellen Eccles Theatre, 43 S. Main St. in Logan. Performance tickets are available online at utahfestival.org, by calling 435-750-0300. Mainstage Production tickets are $5-$85, concert tickets are $5-$51 and silent movie and Academy tickets are $10. Other event prices vary. Discounts are available for season ticket purchases and groups. Students get 25 percent off tickets with ID.