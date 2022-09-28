‘Monster’ on Netflix: Here’s everything you need to know

Netflix’s latest series, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” is getting a ton of buzz right now. Some are are criticizing the show for being exploitive — The Guardian called it “an almost unwatchably queasy show.”

Even though “Monster” might not be on your radar, your kids have probably heard of it by now. Here’s everything you need to know about the show.

The breakdown

“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” follows serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his victims.

The show stars Emmy-awarding winner actor Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer.

It has 10 episodes.

The show is rated TV-MA for violence, sexual content and more.

Why you should know about ‘Monster’

Unless you haven’t checked your Netflix account recently, you’ve probably seen “Monster” everywhere. It’s been widely covered by publications like Vulture, Variety, Rolling Stone and more.

As a society, we’re majorly obsessed with true crime at the moment. So don’t be surprised if you hear your co-workers discussing “Monster” at the office. Plus it’s been a recent discussion point on TikTok, so your kids might be curious about the show, too.

What’s ‘Monster’ about?

“Monster” is Ryan Murphy’s — the creator of “American Horror Story” — latest deep-dive into the life and story of a killer. The show follows Jeffrey Dahmer, a serial killer who murdered and dismembered 17 boys and men between 1978 and 1991, according to Biography.com.

What’s ‘Monster’ rated and why?

Note: The following information was provided by VidAngel, a subscription-based content filtering service.

“Monster” is rated TV-MA. There’s plenty of profanity — over 10 f-words per episode, plus an endless stream of all the usual suspects. There are a few dozen scenes with sexual assault and over 100 instances of disturbing images and violence, most of it graphic.

Similar shows to ‘Monster’

If you’re still interested in true crime-related shows, but are looking for something milder, here are some shows you might want to check out:

