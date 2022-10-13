Here are the best rom-coms that aren’t about high schoolers

Sometimes you just don’t feel like watching teenagers fall in love. Most people don’t get a happy ending with their high school sweetheart, let alone have a high school sweetheart.

Personally, I haven’t heard of a relationship blossoming from a fake dating scheme or seen a guy fall in love because a girl takes off her glasses. Rom-coms about adults tend to be (slightly) more realistic and definitely more relatable. Here are 20 of the best romantic comedies about adults.

20. ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ (2003)

Diane Keaton and Jack Nicholson star in “Something’s Gotta Give.” Bob Marshak, Columbia Pictures

Harry Sandborn (Jack Nicholson) is pushing mid-60s and still wants to date women far younger than him. When Harry and his young girlfriend, Marin (Amanda Peet) arrive at Marin’s family beach house, they discover her mother, Erica Barry (Diane Keaton) also had plans to stay. Harry suffers from a heart attack and his doctor (Keanu Reeves), puts him on bed rest. During his stay, Harry realizes he may be falling for a woman his own age.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Paramount+, Amazon Prime.

19. ‘50 First Dates’ (2004)

Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler in “First 50 Dates.” Sony

The Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore duo never disappoints. Sandler plays Henry, a playboy who is used to getting his way. Lucy (Drew Barrymore) is unusually challenging for Henry to woo because she suffers from short-term memory loss. Everyday, Henry must woo Lucy all over again, and prove to Lucy’s protective family he truly cares for her.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Netflix.

18. ‘Hitch’ (2005)

Kevin James, left, and Will Smith star in “Hitch.” Barry Wetcher, Columbia Pictures

Hitch offers the perfect balance of comedy and romance. Alex “Hitch” Hitchens (Will Smith) is a dating coach in New York City. Hitch promises to help a blundering client, Albert, win over the girl of his dreams in just three dates. Hitch’s techniques prove to be promising for Albert, but they fail in Hitch’s own love life as he pursues tabloid reporter Sara Melas (Eva Mendes).

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Hulu.

17. ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ (1993)

Meg Ryan, Ross Malinger, and Tom Hanks, right in “Sleepless in Seattle.” TriStar Pictures Inc. via Associated Press

Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) moves to Seattle after the death of his wife. Sam’s son, Jonah (Ross Malinger), calls a talk-radio program to find his father a new wife. Annie Reed (Meg Ryan) hears Jonah’s message and immediately falls in love with Sam, even though she is engaged. Annie writes Sam and asks him to meet her at the top of the Empire State Building on Valentine’s Day.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Showtime, Amazon Prime, Hulu.

16. ‘Serendipity’ (2001)

Kate Beckinsale and John Cusack in “Serendipity.” David Lee, Associated Press

“Serendipity” attempts to answer the questions we have all asked ourselves — is fate in control of our love lives? Jonathan (John Cusack) and Sara (Kate Beckinsale) meet in their 20s and instantly hit it off. To Jonathan, it is love at first sight. Sara wants destiny to decide if they should be together. Ten years later, they must decide if they are fated to be together.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Paramount+, Netflix.

15. ‘The Wedding Singer’ (1998)

Robbie (Adam Sandler) is a brokenhearted softie trying to recover from the pains of being left at the altar by his fiancé. Robbie is haunted by his past almost every day at work — he is a wedding singer. The hopeless romantic begins to see a second chance at love when he meets Julia (Drew Barrymore), a young woman who asks Robbie to help plan her wedding.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Peacock.

14. ‘Sweet Home Alabama’ (2002)

Reese Witherspoon, Patrick Dempsey and Candice Bergen in “Sweet Home Alabama.” Peter Iovino, Buena Vista Pictures

From the outside, Melanie’s life looks perfect. She is an up and coming fashion designer engaged to one of New York’s most eligible bachelors. But Melanie (Reese Witherspoon) has skeletons in her closet — the young designer must return to her home state of Alabama to cover up her past. Melanie finds herself in trouble when she discovers she's still married to her high school sweetheart.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Disney+.

13. ‘Notting Hill’ (1999)

Julia Roberts and Hugh Grant in “Notting Hill.” Universal Pictures

William (Hugh Grant) is a bookstore owner in Notting Hill, London. His simple life changes when the glamorous movie star, Anna Scott (Julia Roberts), comes into his bookstore. As the pair grow closer to each other, they see how different their lives really are.

Rating: PG-13,

Where to watch: Netflix, Peacock.

12. ‘Roman Holiday’ (1953)

Audrey Hepburn and Gregory Peck in “Roman Holiday.” Paramount Pictures

In need of a break from her busy touring schedule, European Princess Ann (Audrey Hepburn) goes out for a night in Rome. Ann falls asleep on a park bench when a sedative she took from her doctor kicks in. Joe Bradley (Gregory Peck), an American reporter, finds her and takes her home. When Joe discovers Ann is a princess, he bets his editor he can get an interview with her.

Rating: G.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime.

11. ‘The Proposal’ (2009)

Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds in “The Proposal.” Kerry Hayes

Margaret Tate (Sandra Bullock) is on the verge of being deported to her native Canada and losing her high-power book editing job. In order to avoid being deported, Margaret says she is engaged to her assistant, Andrew Paxton (Ryan Reynolds). Andrew agrees to the charade on one condition: Margaret visit his dysfunctional family in Alaska.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Hulu, Disney+.

10. ‘While You Were Sleeping’ (1995)

Lucy (Sandra Bullock) is a lonely transit worker in Chicago. Her life gets turned around when she pulls her longtime crush, Peter (Peter Gallagher), off the tracks and saves him from an oncoming train. At the hospital, doctors say Peter is in a coma. Lucy lets Peter’s family believe she is her fiancé, and takes up their offer to stay in their home. Things get even more complicated as Lucy develops feelings for Peter’s brother, Jack (Bill Pullman).

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+.

9. ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ (2018)

Constance Wu in “Crazy Rich Asians.” Sanja Bucko, Warner Bros. Pictures

Rachel Chu (Constance Wu), an NYU professor, is invited by her boyfriend, Nick (Henry Golding), to visit his native Singapore for his best friend’s wedding. Rachel discovers that Nick comes from one of the most prominent families in Singapore, and she must prove herself to Nick’s hypercritical mother.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Netflix.

8. ‘Overboard’ (1987)

Joanna (Goldie Hawn) is a beautiful but snobbish heiress living a leisurely life with her husband. When Joanna falls overboard her yacht and suffers from amnesia, her husband takes it as an opportunity away from his difficult wife. Joanna is taken in by Dean (Kurt Russell), a widowed father of four who once worked for Joanna. With no memory of her past, Joanna struggles to accept her new life as a mother.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Hulu.

7. ‘Sabrina’ (1995)

Starring actors Harrison Ford, left, and Julia Ormond, join director Sydney Pollack and actor Greg Kinnear, right, at the premiere of “Sabrina” Friday, Dec. 8, 1995 at the Mann National Theater in the Westwood section of Los Angeles. “Sabrina” is a modern-day fairy tale about the art of love and the art of the deal; a contemporary updating of the 1954 film by director Billy Wilder. Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press

Sabrina (Julia Ormond) has long harbored feelings for David (Greg Kinnear), the playboy son of a wealthy family, for whom Sabrina’s father works as a chauffeur. When she returns from Paris, Sabrina has blossomed into a beautiful and glamorous woman that can get David’s attention. Linus (Harrison Ford), David’s older brother, disapproves of the relationship. In his efforts to split them up, Linus falls for Sabrina.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Paramount+.

6. ‘The Princess Bride’ (1987)

Cary Elwes and Robin Wright in “The Princess Bride.” BYUtv

In this fairytale adventure, Buttercup (Robin Wright) is a beautiful young women living on a farm in the fictional kingdom Florin. After Buttercup finds her one true love, she is forced into a marriage engagement to the heir of Florin. Her one true love, Wesley (Cary Elwes), must overcome mythical battles to reunite with and save Buttercup.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Disney+.

5. ‘13 Going on 30’ (2004)

Jennifer Garner in “13 Going on 30.” Tracy Bennett, Columbia Pictures

Jenna (Jennifer Garner), a middle schooler who can’t figure out how to fit in, wishes to become an adult who has it all figured out. To her surprise, Jenna wakes up as a 30-year-old. It’s no longer 1987, and being an adult proves more complicated than Jenna anticipated.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: HBO Max, Netflix.

4. ‘27 Dresses’ (2008)

Katherine Heigl in “27 Dresses.” Twentieth Century Fox Film Corporation and Spyglass Entertainment Funding, LLC.

Jane (Katherine Heigl) is always a bridesmaid and never the bride. The perpetual bridesmaid is obsessed with weddings but far from having one of her own. When Jane’s little sister Tess (Malin Ackerman) snags the man Jane has been hopelessly in love with for years, Jane decides it might be time to give up her role as the perfect bridesmaid.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Disney+.

3. ‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding’ (2002)

Nia Vardalos and John Corbett in” My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” Sophie Giraud, IFC Films via Associated Press

Toula (Nia Vardolos) is still unmarried at 30 and her family, who owns a Greek restaurant, begins to worry about her. After taking a new job at a travel agency, Toula falls for Ian (John Corbett), a handsome teacher. Toula’s family must learn to accept Ian, a foreigner, into their big Greek family.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime, HBO Max.

2. ‘How to Lose A Guy in 10 Days’ (2003)

Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey as “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.” Michael Gibson, Paramount Pictures

Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) is an advice columnist who wants to write a new piece about how to get a man to leave you in 10 days. For her experiment, Andie selects Ben (Matthew McConaughey), a playboy who thinks he can make any women fall in love with him in 10 days. As Andie and Ben fall for each other, their plans backfire.

Rating: PG-13.

Where to watch: Netflix.

1. ‘You’ve Got Mail’ (1998)

Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks in “You’ve Got Mail.” Warner Bros.

Kathleen Kelly (Meg Ryan) is the owner of a small-struggling bookshop in New York. Kathleen hates Joe Fox (Tom Hanks), the owner of a chain bookstore that threatens to shut her shop down. When they meet online anonymously, they develop a romantic virtual relationship despite remaining business rivals.

Rating: PG.

Where to watch: Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max.