The best smartwatches for every occasion

Deciding which kind of smartwatch to buy can feel a bit overwhelming once you realize just how many types of smartwatches there are on the market. It’s nice that there are so many options to choose from, but which one is right for you?

Let’s explore the different types of smartwatches available on the market today, along with their benefits and features. Whether you’re an athlete, business professional, fashionista, senior citizen or looking to buy a smart watch for a kid, there is a smartwatch out there for you!

The different types of smartwatches available on the market today

There are a variety of smartwatches available on the market today, with something to suit everyone’s needs. Some of the most popular types include:



Smart fitness watches are designed specifically for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Smartwatches for sports usually include features such as heart rate monitors and calorie trackers. Smartphones : These smartwatches can be used with your smartphone to provide additional features and functionality. Examples include Android smartwatches and the Apple Watch smartwatch for iPhones.

: These smartwatches can be used with your smartphone to provide additional features and functionality. Examples include Android smartwatches and the Apple Watch smartwatch for iPhones. Traditional watches : These are regular watches that have been enhanced with smart watch features, such as activity tracking and notifications.

: These are regular watches that have been enhanced with smart watch features, such as activity tracking and notifications. Hybrid watches: These watches combine traditional watch styling with smart watch features, such as activity tracking.

Benefits of owning a smartwatch

There are many benefits of owning a smartwatch, some of which include:

Increased convenience: With a smartwatch, you have quick and easy access to all your notifications, messages and alerts without pulling out your phone every time it buzzes. This can save you time and hassle, especially when you’re busy or on the go.

Improved productivity: Many people find that they’re more productive when they can multitask and use their time efficiently. With a smartwatch, you can check important notifications or messages without having to stop what you’re doing or interrupt your workflow.

Enhanced functionality: A lot of modern smartwatches come packed with features such as activity tracking, GPS navigation, music playback and more. These features allow you to leave your smartphone at home and still have all the necessary functionality while out and about.

Stylish design: Many modern smartwatches come in stylish designs that can complement any outfit or style. So not only will you be getting all the functionality of a regular watch, but you’ll also have a fashionable accessory to show off.

Which features are essential in a smartwatch

When choosing a smartwatch, there are certain features that you should look for to ensure that you’re getting the most bang for your buck. Some of the essential elements to look for in a smartwatch include:



Notifications: One of the key features of a smartwatch is its ability to display notifications from your phone. This way, you can easily stay on top of messages, emails, social media updates and more without constantly checking your phone. Activity tracking: If you’re looking for a smartwatch to help you track your fitness progress, then you’ll want to ensure that it includes activity tracking features such as a pedometer or heart rate monitor. GPS navigation: If you’re an avid runner or cyclist, you’ll appreciate a smartwatch with GPS navigation capabilities. This way, you can easily track your progress and distance without carrying your phone. Music playback: If you like to listen to music while working out or commuting, you’ll want a smartwatch that can store and play music. This way, you can leave your phone at home and still have all your favorite tunes with you.

The top 5 best smartwatches for specific occasions

Best smartwatch for athletes: Garmin Vivoactive HR

The Garmin Vivoactive smartwatch is a great option for athletes because of its features. It has built-in sports apps for GPS running, biking and swimming, up to eight days of battery life, a sunlight-readable high resolution screen and the ability to receive smart coaching directly on your watch when paired with Garmin Connect on your phone.

Best smartwatch for business: Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 8 is currently the latest addition of Apple Watch available on the market. If you are an Apple junkie, choosing this watch is a no brainer. The Apple Watch Series 8 would be the optimal choice for those that want their smartwatch synced with their other Apple products, such as their iPhone.

Best smartwatch for fashion: Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw

The Michael Kors Gen 6 Bradshaw smartwatch is perfect for those that want the features of a smartwatch but love the beautiful style of classic looking watches. At first glance you wouldn’t notice that this watch is a smartwatch. This watch comes in four different colors and styles.

Best smartwatch for kids: FiLIP Smartwatch

The FiLIP smartwatch for kids is basically a smartphone strapped to your kid’s wrist. The watch allows the child to easily call their parents whenever they need. It also has various safety features such as “SafeZones” (a child locator) and an emergency trigger button.

Best smartwatch for seniors: Amazfit Bip U Pro

The Amazfit Bip U Pro watch is a very affordable smartwatch that has all the features you would need for your everyday life. Its large HD colored screen makes it easy for seniors to see. Other features including heart rate monitoring, sleep quality monitoring, water resistance and blood oxygen level measurement are additional reasons people choose to buy the Amazfit Bip U Pro for the senior citizens in their life.

How to use a smartwatch to its full potential

If you’re new to smartwatches or want to learn how to get the most out of your device, then here are some tips and tricks to help you out:

