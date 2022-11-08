‘The Bear’ Season 2: Everything we know so far

“The Bear,” which premiered on Hulu earlier this year, was an immediate hit. Fans quickly became invested in the life of Carmy, a wildly talented chef, taking over his family’s Chicago restaurant. After a beloved first season, when will “The Bear” Season 2 come out?

Driving the news: Shortly after the show’s first season premiered in June, FX officially renewed “The Bear” for Season 2, according to Variety.



The show’s official Twitter account announced in July that the show was picked up for a second season. The caption said, “#TheBearFX has been renewed for Season 2. Thank you, chefs.”

#TheBearFX has been renewed for Season 2. Thank you, chefs. pic.twitter.com/6BcAVIqO3r — The Bear (@TheBearFX) July 14, 2022

Fans can expect their favorites to return for “The Bear” Season 2. Per Deadline, all recurring members of “The Bear” cast will return for Season 2: Jeremy Allen White as Carmy, as well as Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas and more.

What they’re saying: According to Deadline, fans can expect “The Bear” Season 2 to come out in 2023. The specific release date has not been revealed yet.



Show creator Christopher Storer told Esquire what fans can expect from “The Bear” Season 2: “In terms of the restaurant changing, it’s not that they’re going to lose all the charm of the restaurant.”

“We’re going to deal with this in Season 2,” Storer continued. “It’s more like: How can we do this and maybe make some money? And maybe make it easier?”

In September, Allen-White admitted that he’s in the dark about the second season. “I don’t know anything. I haven’t read anything,” Allen-White told ET. “I think we’ll build The Bear — we’ll build the restaurant. I know that much.”

Details: “The Bear” Season 1 ended on a high note. After months of struggling to make ends meet, and make the restaurant work, Carmy officially closes his family’s restaurant and announces the opening of his new restaurant, The Bear.



“And there’s a lot at risk, right? He’s doubling down,” Allen-White told Vulture. “... it sounds like he wants to put this money right back into the restaurant and turn it into something else.”

What it’s rated and why: “The Bear” is rated TV-MA. According to Common Sense Media, the show is appropriate for children 15 and up.

