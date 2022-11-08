The best home surround sound systems of 2022

It’s no secret that a great surround sound system can make all the difference in your home theater experience. But with so many different options on the market, how do you know which one is right for you? Let’s find out!

How do you choose the right surround sound system for your home?

Decide between a speaker package or a soundbar

A speaker package includes many different speakers that can be placed around the room to create a surround sound effect. A soundbar is a single unit that sits in front of or under your TV and provides surround sound through its speakers.

Which is better for you depends on your needs and preferences. Speaker packages provide a more immersive sound experience but can be more complicated to set up and may take up more space. Soundbars are simpler to use and typically don’t require additional equipment, but they don’t create the same level of surround sound as a speaker package.

Large, small or midsize speaker options

The size of the speaker you choose will depend on the size of your room and how much space you have for speakers. Large speakers sound the best but may not be practical if you have limited space. Smaller speakers are more affordable and easier to find a place for, but they don’t usually sound as good as larger ones. Mid-size speakers are a good compromise between sound quality and size.

Placed on furniture or mounted to the wall

You’ll also need to decide where you want to place your speakers. Some speakers can be placed on furniture, like a TV stand, or sit directly on your floor, while others need to be mounted to the wall. Mounting speakers takes more time and effort but usually produces better sound quality.

Do you want your speakers seen or hidden?

Some people prefer the look of their speakers to be hidden, while others don’t mind if they’re on display. If you want your speakers hidden, look for ones that can be flush mounted to the wall or ceiling.

Features to look for in a good surround sound system

When shopping for surround sound systems, there are a few key features to look for:



Audio decoding : All surround sound systems come with some form of audio decoding, whether it’s Dolby Digital, DTS, THX or something else. This allows the system to take the sound from your TV or Blu-ray player and turn it into surround sound. Make sure the system you’re considering has the audio decoding you need.

: All surround sound systems come with some form of audio decoding, whether it’s Dolby Digital, DTS, THX or something else. This allows the system to take the sound from your TV or Blu-ray player and turn it into surround sound. Make sure the system you’re considering has the audio decoding you need. Wireless connectivity : Many surround sound systems now come with wireless connectivity, which makes it easy to set up and use. If you’re not interested in dealing with wires, look for a wireless surround sound system.

: Many surround sound systems now come with wireless connectivity, which makes it easy to set up and use. If you’re not interested in dealing with wires, look for a wireless surround sound system. Ease of use : Surround sound systems can be complicated to set up and use. If you’re not interested in spending much time fiddling with settings, look for a system that’s easy to use. Some systems even come with an app that makes it easy to control the sound from your phone.

: Surround sound systems can be complicated to set up and use. If you’re not interested in spending much time fiddling with settings, look for a system that’s easy to use. Some systems even come with an app that makes it easy to control the sound from your phone. Sound quality : Of course, you’ll want to make sure the system you choose sounds good. The best way to do this is to listen to it in person before you buy. If that’s not possible, read online reviews from people who have actually used the system.

: Of course, you’ll want to make sure the system you choose sounds good. The best way to do this is to listen to it in person before you buy. If that’s not possible, read online reviews from people who have actually used the system. Durability : Surround sound systems can be expensive, so you’ll want to ensure the one you choose is durable and will last for years. Look for a system that comes with a warranty or guarantee.

: Surround sound systems can be expensive, so you’ll want to ensure the one you choose is durable and will last for years. Look for a system that comes with a warranty or guarantee. Compatibility: Make sure the system you’re considering is compatible with your TV, Blu-ray player and other equipment. Otherwise, you may be unable to use it the way you want.

The best surround sound systems of 2022

There are so many surround sound options for your home. Here are just a few that are worth recommending.

Dali Oberon 5 Floorstanding Speakers

The Dali speakers deliver high-quality sound while maintaining a natural and warm feeling, making any soundtrack feel like an authentic home theater experience. These speakers for the house are powerful yet subtle at the same time. Plus, the system is stylish and includes seamless sonic integration.

Vizio Elevate Soundbar System

This soundbar by Vizio is genuinely one of the best soundbars available on the market. It provides a theater-like experience through its wireless subwoofer bass and automatic rotation features. The Vizio Elevate Soundbar System is also compatible with Alexa, Siri and Google voice controls.

Definitive Technology ProCinema 6D

This surround sound system is a popular selling system for the home. The Definitive Technology ProCinema 6D system uses four satellite speakers to deliver a spacious soundstage for those looking to amp up their home theater system.

Roku Streambar

The Roku Streambar is a budget-friendly soundbar. It delivers crisp and clear dialogue during shows and movies, then recognizes to decrease the volume during commercials. It also offers Bluetooth features and voice controls via the Roku remote.

Klipsch Reference Theater Pack

The Klipsch Reference Theater Pack Surround Sound System is another sleek-looking system that includes a six-piece speaker set. You can easily upgrade your listening, gaming or watching experience with these speakers, specifically designed to work with a wireless WiSA transmitter.

Sony Sound Bar HT A5000

Sony soundbars are another hit for home surround sound systems. This one, in particular, is a powered 5.1.2-channel soundbar system with Bluetooth, Apply Airplay, Dolby Atmos and DTS: X. This Sony HT A5000 soundbar is also a good choice because it is easy to set up and connect.

How much should you spend on a surround sound system?

The amount you spend on a surround system will depend on a few factors, including the size of your room, the type of speakers you want and the sound quality you’re looking for. If you’re just starting out, you may be able to get away with spending less than $500. But if you’re looking for a high-end system that sounds great, you could spend $5,000 or more.