Get the tech you need for a positive work-from-home experience

Working from home is becoming more popular as people seek ways to save money or improve their work-life balance. But it can be tricky to stay connected and productive when you’re not in the office. Here are seven tips and tools to help you stay connected and productive while working remotely.

1. Make sure you have a good internet connection

One of the very first tips for working from home is to have a good internet connection. You can get away with cheap internet and a spotty connection when you don’t spend much time at your house. But a reliable and fast internet connection is essential once you’ve moved to remote work.

Research which internet provider is most reliable in your area and don’t be afraid to spend a little more to get the best connection. It will be worth it.

2. Get a good headset or speakerphone for talking to clients or colleagues

If you’re working remotely, you must have an excellent way to communicate with clients and colleagues. A headset or speakerphone is an essential piece of equipment needed to work from home. A good headset should offer clear audio quality, especially if you’re making a lot of calls or video conferencing.

There are many different options available, so do some research to find the best one for you. For starters, it may be worth checking out the Bose 700 and the Raizer Kaira Pro. Both have been highly recommended by people who work from home.

3. Invest in a good-quality webcam

Another essential piece of technology for remote workers is a quality webcam. If you’re doing video calls, you want to ensure that the other person can see you clearly. A good webcam will make a big difference in the quality of your calls.

The Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920s is a great option, as it offers Full HD, crisp video and a wide field of view. It’s also easy to set up and use, which is crucial if you’re not tech-savvy.

4. Get an ergonomic chair and desk if you’ll be working from home for extended periods

An ergonomic chair is one of the best office chairs you could get for long hours of at-home work. And one of the best desk investments? A standing desk.

An ergonomic chair is a chair that has been designed to support the natural curvature of the spine, which can help to reduce fatigue and discomfort. Ergonomic chairs are usually more expensive than traditional office chairs, but they may be worth it if you have long working hours.

An ergonomic standing desk is also a good investment for your at-home office. A desk designed to be ergonomic will have a different shape than traditional desks, and it will usually be raised to allow you to work in a more comfortable position, such as this desk by FEZiBO.

5. Stay organized with a planner or calendar

When working from home, it’s easy to let things slide and forget about deadlines. That’s why it’s important to stay organized with a planner or calendar. This will help you track what needs to be done and when it needs to be done.

There are a lot of different ways to stay organized, so find the system that works best for you. For some people, a physical planner or whiteboard is the best way to stay on top of things. Others prefer to use digital tools, such as Google Calendar or Trello.

6. Drink plenty of water and take regular breaks to eat healthy snacks

One of my last tips for working from home is to ensure you take care of yourself. It’s easy to get lost in your work and forget to drink water or take breaks to eat. But if you’re not taking care of your body, it will eventually catch up with you.

Make sure you drink plenty of water throughout the day and take breaks to eat healthy snacks. This will help you stay energized and focused on your work.