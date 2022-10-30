Popular technologies being used in at-home workouts

There are so many opportunities for using technology to improve your at-home workouts. Beyond using your smartphone or tablet as a music player, technology has so much more to offer when working out at home.

From fitness apps and online programs that offer workout routines and tracking tools to physical machines that guide you through an amazing workout, technology can help you get fit and stay motivated within the walls of your home.

Virtual personal trainers

When it comes to getting in shape, many people find that hiring a personal trainer is the best way to go. A good personal trainer can help you create a workout routine, give feedback on your progress and keep you motivated to reach your fitness goals.

But what if you can’t afford a personal trainer or don’t have time to go to the gym? That’s where virtual personal trainers come in.

At-home virtual trainers are online programs or apps that provide all the benefits of having a personal trainer without ever leaving your home. They can help you create a custom workout routine, track your progress and give feedback on your workouts. Plus, they’re available 24/7, so you can work out whenever works best for you.

YouTube personal training videos

The most affordable route for online personal training would be to search YouTube and follow videos made by a YouTube fitness influencer. A few fitness channels worth following include:



Yoga With Adriene: An extensive library of free high-quality yoga videos for all fitness levels. Fitness Blender: Full-length workout videos focused on spreading information about health, fitness and nutrition. The Body Coach: On this channel, Joe Wicks shares his popular 90-day body transformation program that focuses on high-intensity workouts, drinking water and eating high-protein meals. Popsugar Fitness: For those who want to lose weight, reduce stress and live a healthier life, this channel offers a variety of fitness tutorials, workouts and exercises.

Lululemon Smart Fitness Mirror

The lululemon Mirror workout machine is a pricier but excellent way to use virtual personal training at home. This smart fitness mirror has a sleek and minimalistic design that could look great in any part of your home.

This workout mirror allows you to check your form while watching instructor-led fitness classes live and on demand. The mirror exercise equipment even has a camera for live interaction and feedback from your personal trainer. It can also track your health data in real-time, modify workouts to your level and has a feature for competitive or friendly face-off workouts between friends.

Fitness trackers

Smart fitness watches

Fitness watches are the most popular fitness tracker used by millions of people around the country. The best fitness trackers will offer standard benefits, including:



Tracking heart rate.

Tracking steps taken.

Tracking calories burned.

Tracking sleep quality.

Emotional benefits of using a smart fitness watch include:



Seeing your progress over time and being more motivated to keep going.

Competing with friends or family to see who can take the most steps in a day.

Setting goals and seeing yourself reaching them.

Getting a better understanding of your overall fitness level.

Fitness tracking rings

Fitness tracking rings are such a unique kind of activity tracker. A fitness tracking ring is a wearable device that monitors and tracks your daily physical activity. It collects data on the number of steps you take, the distance you walk and the number of calories you burn.

This data is then synced to an app on your phone or computer, where you can track your progress over time and see how your physical activity changes daily. Some fitness tracking rings also monitor your heart rate and sleep quality.

Fitness tracking rings are an excellent option for people who want to track their physical activity but don’t want to wear a bulky fitness watch or band. They are also a good option for people who want to track their activity but don’t have a smartphone.

Heart rate monitor

A heart rate monitor is a device that helps you track your heart rate in real time. It usually consists of a strap that goes around your chest and a watch or other type of display device that shows your heart rate.

Athletes use heart rate monitors to track their heart rate during workouts and races. They can also be used by people who want to lose weight or improve their fitness. Heart rate monitors can be worn all day but are most popular during workouts.

There are many different kinds of heart rate monitors on the market. Some are very simple and only show your heart rate, while others are more complex and can track other health data such as steps taken, calories burned, sleep quality and more.

Smart at-home gym equipment

It’s no secret that the home fitness equipment industry has seen plenty of innovation in recent years. From weight machines to stationary cycles, fitness trackers to treadmills, there’s always something new coming out.

Here are some of the latest smart gym equipment you may consider investing in for your at-home gym.



The Tangram smart jump rope

The Tangram smart jump rope is a new take on classic exercise equipment. It has sensors that track your jump count, time and calories burned. It also has a LED display to see your progress as you work out.

The Tangram smart jump rope is perfect for people who want to get a cardio workout but don’t have a lot of space. It’s also great for people who want to track their progress and see their results over time.

Peloton Bike

The Peloton Bike is a smart exercise bike that allows you to stream live and on-demand classes from the comfort of your own home. Peloton workouts were built to mimic what it’s like to bike on the road. The bike has a 22-inch high-definition touchscreen display, where you can see yourself and your instructor during class.

The bike also has a built-in speaker so you can hear the instructor and a fan to keep you cool while you’re working up a sweat. And if you’re worried about the Peloton Bike taking up too much space in your home, don’t be — it has a small footprint and can easily be moved around.

Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells

The Bowflex SelectTech 560 Dumbbells would make a great addition to any smart gym. This set, in particular is a set of dumbbells that can be adjusted to any weight between 5 and 60 pounds. They have a compact design that makes them perfect for small spaces, and they come with a weight stand so you can keep them organized.

The dumbbells are also really easy to use — just turn the dial to adjust the weight. And if you’re unsure what weight is best for you, a built-in workout guide can help you figure it out.

Smart boxing gear

Smart boxing gear, such as FightCamp, is a new type of boxing equipment that allows you to train at home with the help of a virtual coach. The gear includes a boxing bag, gloves, hand wraps and punch trackers, which are connected to an app on your phone or computer.

The app tracks your punches and provides feedback so you can improve your technique. It also has a library of boxing workouts and drills that you can follow along with and join live classes with other users.

Smart treadmill

Smart treadmills, such as the Peloton Tread, have built-in screens that allow you to stream workouts on demand and see your stats as you run. There are a variety of trainers and Peloton workouts to choose from to help keep you motivated and working hard. Peloton Tread even offers a letterboard feature that allows Peloton members to interact as a community.

Smart rowing machine

Smart rowing machines, such as the Hydrow Rowing Machine, are a great way to get a full-body workout. They’re low impact and easy on the joints, and they provide a great cardio workout.

The Hydrow Rowing Machine has a water resistance system that provides a smooth, natural rowing motion. It also has a digital display that shows your time, distance, stroke rate and calories burned.

Smart resistance weight machine

Smart resistance weight machines, such as the Tonal, offer a new way to strength train at home. The device is compact and can be mounted on the wall, so it doesn’t take up a lot of space.

It has a digital screen that allows you to choose your workout as well as adaptive weights that can increase in one-pound increments.

Smart free-weight machine

Smart free-weight machines, such as the Tempo Studio, offer a new way to strength train at home. The machine is compact and can be stored away when not in use.

It has a digital screen that allows you to choose from a large variety of strength training workouts and see your stats as you lift. The machine also gives you at-home access to virtual trainers that can help motivate you and help you reach your lifting goals.

Final thoughts

Investing in some smart gym equipment is a great way to get a workout at home. There’s a wide range of equipment available, so you’re sure to find something perfect for your needs. Just remember to do your research, read reviews and understand membership requirements before making any purchase. Have fun using technology to expand the capabilities of your at-home gym!