‘Endeavour’ Season 9: Everything we know about the release date, plot and more

Masterpiece PBS’s current longest-running show, “Endeavour,” will end with Season 9. What can fans expect from the final season?

Breaking the news: After eight popular seasons, Masterpiece PBS announced earlier this year that “Endeavour” would end with Season 9.



“After ten phenomenally successful years, producers Mammoth Screen, screenwriter Russell Lewis, Shaun Evans and Roger Allam have mutually decided to bring the internationally renowned ‘Endeavour’ to a close with Season 9,” Masterpiece announced.

“Endeavour” Season 9 finished filming its last season in August. From the show’s Twitter account: “All good things must come to an end. #Endeavour had its last filming day today, and after 10 amazing years there are still smiles on set!”

All good things must come to an end. #Endeavour had its last filming day today, and after 10 amazing years there are still smiles on set!

Thank you to our fantastic Endeavour family. Together we've made memories that will last a lifetime ❤️ pic.twitter.com/GbxhJ9uI7s — Endeavour (@EndeavourTV) August 26, 2022

What they’re saying: Shaun Evans, who plays the titular character, hinted that fans might be in store for a sad ending to “Endeavour” Season 9. More specifically, Morse’s relationship with Joan Thursday and Inspector Thursday — and the possibility for an unhappy end.



“I think it’s far more heartbreaking, and therefore, more memorable, if it ends in a melancholy, sad way,” Evans told Masterpiece.

“So yes, it’s sad in one regard, but in another way, I feel satisfied my job is done,” Evans continued. “Also, I think it’s just far more truthful. It’s more truthful for there to be highs and lows within people’s relationships, and for him not to remain going on parallel lines together.”

Details: “Endeavour” Season 8 ends on a hopeful note — after spending most of 1971 drinking away the pain of his love affair, Morse agrees to go to rehab.

