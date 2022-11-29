Computer running slow? Try using a hard drive

If you’re experiencing performance issues with your computer, adding an external hard drive can be a great way to improve things.

Why your computer might be running slow

There are a variety of reasons your computer might be running slow, but one of the most common is that you simply don’t have enough storage space. When your computer’s hard drive is full, it can cause performance issues as your system tries to access and open files.

Adding an external hard drive can help alleviate these issues by providing additional storage space. Find a hard drive to add to your computer and your days of asking in frustration “why is my computer running so slow?” will soon be over.

How a hard drive can help

There are a few ways that a hard drive can help your computer:



Improve computer performance: When your internal hard drive is full, it can cause your computer to slow down. Adding an external hard drive can help improve performance by providing additional storage space. Free up disk space: If you’re running out of space on your primary drive, an external hard drive can be used for storing files and freeing up space on your primary drive. Storage capacity: Hard drives offer more storage space than most computers can provide, and they’re an easy way to add additional space to your system.

What to look for in a storage drive for PC

When choosing a hard drive for external storage, there are a few things to consider. The first is size — you’ll want to choose a drive that’s big enough to hold all of the data you need to store. The most common hard drive sizes are 1TB, 2TB and 3TB. However, there are also smaller and larger drives available, so you can find one that’s perfect for your needs.

The second is portability — if you need a drive that you can take with you on the go, you’ll want to choose one that’s small and lightweight.

And finally, you’ll want to consider the type of connection the drive uses, as this will determine which devices it can be used with. Most external drives use USB connections, but make sure to check before you buy. Some newer laptops no longer include traditional USB ports, so you may need to get an adapter if that’s the case.

The best hard drives for external storage

There are a variety of different hard drives on the market, and not all of them are suited for external use. The best hard drives for external storage are ones that are compact and portable and that come with a USB cable so that you can easily connect them to your computer.

USB hard drives vs. external hard drives

When choosing a hard drive for external use, there are two main types to choose from: USB hard drives and external hard drives.

USB hard drives are smaller in size and use a USB connection to interface with your computer. They are perfect for users who need additional storage but don’t have a lot of space available.

External hard drives are larger in size, but they offer more storage capacity than USB hard drives. They use a SATA connection to interface with your computer, and they usually come with their own power supply.

Best hard drives for storage

If you’re looking for a great external hard drive for your computer, here are some top picks:

Best portable hard drives

Seagate Backup Plus Slim: This portable hard drive is perfect for taking with you on the go. It’s small and lightweight and comes with a USB cable so that you can easily connect it to your computer. It has a capacity of 2TB, which is more than enough space for most users.

USB hard drives

LaCie Rugged Mini Hard Drive: This USB hard drive is compatible with both Windows and Mac. It is an external HDD drive with a 130 MB/s transfer rate and has storage options for 1 TB up to 5 TB.

Hard drives for laptops

Seagate Expansion 8TB: If you need a lot of storage space, this 8TB external hard drive is perfect. It has a USB 3.0 connection and comes with Toolkit backup software for automatic backing up of your files.

Large external hard drives

WD My Passport 4TB: WD My Passport is another compact and portable hard drive. This large external hard drive is perfect for storing data-heavy files. It has a USB 3.0 connection and comes in several different colors.

Best external hard drive for Mac

LaCie 10TB Docking Station: A single cable lets you connect two 4K displays, two Thunderbolt 3 devices, daisy chain USB-C devices and charges a laptop with 70W of power.

Portable SSD external hard drive

Samsung T5 Portable SSD: This SSD drive is smaller than traditional hard drives, but it offers fast read and write speeds. It has a durable construction to avoid any overheating and includes multiple cable types.

Which type of hard drive should you choose?

The answer largely depends on how much storage space you need. If you only need a few hundred gigabytes of additional space, then a USB hard drive should be more than enough. If you need several terabytes of additional space, then an external hard drive would be better suited for your needs.

