11 Utah-themed gifts to get your out-of-state relatives

As a transplant to Utah from the Midwest, I can’t help but notice the foods, drinks and tourist attractions that make the Beehive State unique. I also can’t help sharing these discoveries with my out-of-state loved ones, especially when it’s time to get them a gift.

I’ve presented my uncles with photo books showing scenes from Utah’s amazing national parks and brought friends some authentic Utah salt.

My most memorable gift-giving experience came when I carefully wrapped up one-dozen Swig sugar cookies and brought them safely home to Illinois in my suitcase as a Christmas surprise for my dad. (He froze them and treated himself to one per month for a year.)

But I know there’s so much more I could be doing to share the Utah spirit with those who don’t call the state home. So I compiled this list of Utah-themed gift ideas to serve as inspiration for myself and others this holiday season.

Here are 11 Utah-themed products that could make for a great present:

Candy that Utah’s known for

1. The BYU Store’s chocolate-covered cinnamon bears

These tasty treats are available in Provo and online. Sadly, BYU’s famous Cougar Tail donuts aren’t nearly as easy to transport to other states.

Taffy Town’s Bear Lake raspberry taffy is displayed during the Flavors of Utah send-off at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, July 19, 2019. Steve Griffin, Deseret News

2. Saltwater taffy from Utah-based retailers

One of the most famous Utah taffy shops, Taffy Town, is based in West Jordan but offers online ordering, as well. The flavors on offer include banana split, blueberry muffin and chicken and waffles.

3. Aggie ice cream from Utah State University

OK, I admit it. It’s not as easy to fly with ice cream in your suitcase as it is to travel with Swig cookies. But, believe it or not, you can ship Aggie ice cream in the mail.

Customers Leena Maxey, right, and Bridget Murphy oogle the wide array of fine chocolates with hopeful eyes at Hatch Family Chocolates on March 10, 2006. Mike Terry for the Deseret News

4. Hatch Family Chocolates

Hatch Family Chocolates, located in the Avenues in Salt Lake City, sells all sorts of hand-dipped chocolate treats. You can earn bonus Utah points by gifting your loved ones the creatively named “Karmel Malone Rice Krispie Treat.”

Special products made in Utah

5. Cookies as big as your hand

Cookie shops like Crumbl and Chip are not exclusive to Utah, but they’re deeply tied to the Beehive State in my brain. I recommend sending chocolate-chip or sugar cookies from several different places to your loved ones and creating a DIY taste test.

6. Fry sauce

Like Crumbl, fry sauce is now a national phenomenon, but Utahns can still proudly think of it as their gift to the world. If wrapping up individual packets of dipping sauce is not your style, try ordering a bottle of it online.

Lehi Mills is located just off the freeway in Lehi. It was made famous by the movie “Footloose”. Stuart Johnson, Deseret News

7. Lehi Mills baking mixes

If you’ve got a baker in the family, consider gifting them a package of Lehi Mills baking mix. If you’re lucky, it might turn into a gift for yourself if the recipient bakes the muffins or brownies while you’re still in town. Lehi Mills, which is based in Lehi, has been rolling out its products for more than 100 years.

8. Redmond Real Salt

Redmond Real Salt is a special variety of salt from Redmond, Utah. It’s been mined in the Beehive State since 1958. This gift could be the base of a taste-test, as well, if you love salty foods as much as me.

Utah’s tourist attractions

9. Wall hanging listing Utah state parks

You may not be able to afford to fly your family members to Utah, but you can get them a gift that encourages them to make their own travel plans. A wall hanging listing Utah’s state parks might be the nudge they need to check airline prices.

The sun sets as a rainstorm blows over Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

10. Paintings or photos of the Utah landscape from local artists

Stores like Moab Made near Arches National Park highlight the work of Utah artists.

11. Wild Rose beauty products

Bear with me, because this suggestion might be a stretch. But if you’ll accept that Utah is now famous for “Real Housewives of Salt Lake City,” you’ll understand why it might be fun to get a Bravo-loving loved one something associated with the show, like Wild Rose beauty products created by cast member Whitney Rose.