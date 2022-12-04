7 digital organization tools for your computer

A cluttered digital life can be stressful. If you’re overwhelmed by the amount of digital information you have to deal with, don’t worry — you’re not alone. Luckily, there are several great tools to help you get organized. Here are seven of my favorites:

1. Dropbox

One of the best ways to get control of your digital life is to organize computer files. There are many great file organization tools available, but my favorite is Dropbox. Dropbox allows you to create folders and subfolders and easily upload and share files. It is an online tool that can be used on your phone, computer or other devices. Having easy access to all your essential files from wherever you are is a big reason why this application is one of my favorite organizational tools.

2. Google Drive

Google Drive is another great option for organizing your files. It offers many of the same features as Dropbox, plus the added bonus of creating and sharing documents, spreadsheets and presentations. I love Google Drive because it is an easy way to back up all my files, just in case I need to access them later.

Its simple sharing feature and the fact that most people know how to use Google Drive is the main reason I use this organization app almost daily. Google Drive is exceptionally user-friendly and comes with 15 free gigabytes of cloud storage, making it one of the best apps for organizing your digital life.

3. Photos

If you’re like most people, your phone is overflowing with photos. The good news is that several great photo organization apps are available, including Google Photos and Amazon Photos. I include both because I’ve used both; they each work great and have remarkably similar features. Which one you pick is up to your preference.

Google Photos

If you are an avid Google user, using Google Photos as your photo and video storage tool is a no-brainer. Google Photos offers unlimited storage space for photos and videos for Google One members paying a small fee.

Amazon Photos

If you already pay for an Amazon Prime account, you may want to consider using Amazon Photos as your main photos storage app. Why? Amazon Prime customers get unlimited full-resolution photo storage, plus 5 GB of video storage, free with their Prime account.

4. Calendar apps

A cluttered calendar can be just as stressful as a cluttered inbox. Luckily, with great calendar apps available, including Google Calendar, Apple Calendar and Microsoft Outlook Calendar, you’ll have your life organized in minutes. These three calendar organization apps allow you to easily create and track appointments and events. I’ve found the features of calendar apps useful for personal task management and project management.

Again, the one you choose will be up to your preference, as they all offer very similar features and sync with their respective platforms.

5. Reminder app

Another great way to keep your life organized is to use a reminder app such as Google Keep or Reminders by Apple. These apps allow you to set reminders for important tasks and events. I prefer the Reminders app by Apple. I love that the reminders app syncs with my computer, phone, watch and car, so whatever I am working on, I won’t miss the reminders I’ve set. Plus, Siri’s voice command allows me to set a reminder the moment an idea comes to mind.

The Reminders by Apple can do a lot of things, including but not limited to the following:



Set and track reminders for important tasks and events.

Create location-based reminders.

Make lists of things to do.

Add notes to your reminders.

Set reminder dates and times.

6. Notes app

Note-taking apps are another great way to keep track of important information. My favorite notes app is Microsoft One Note because it allows you to create notes, and then organize them into lists and categories easily in a visually pleasing way. With One Note online, you can take notes and access them from any device, including your phone, computer or other devices. You can also share your notes with others or collaborate on projects with other people.

7. LastPass

One of the best ways to keep your digital life organized is to have your passwords organized. My favorite password manager is LastPass. LastPass is a password manager that allows you to securely store all your passwords in one place. This is an excellent tool if you have trouble remembering passwords, need help generating secure passwords or want to avoid using the same password for multiple accounts. It even offers the option of saving secure notes, addresses, payment cards and bank account info. LastPass has a free version, so you can try it out and see if it works for your needs.

Organize your life today

Organizing your digital life doesn’t have to be a daunting task. With the right digital organization tools, you can take control of your digital life and improve your productivity. From file organization to reminder apps, these digital tools will help you take control of your digital life and destress.

You can easily manage your digital life and stay organized by utilizing the right organizational tools such as Dropbox, Google Drive, Google Photos, Amazon Photos, calendar apps, reminder apps, notes apps and LastPass. Give these digital organization tools a try and see how they can help you improve your productivity.

