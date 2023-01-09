The most popular gaming consoles of 2022

Picking a gaming console can be a tough decision. Although the emergence of cross-platform play has allowed gamers to make decisions based on their preference, there is still much to consider, like price and the speed of technology.

A recent study, conducted by the online jigsaw site I’m-A-Puzzle, analyzed a list of the most popular consoles and compared it to the average monthly searches for the products on Google, the biggest search engine in the world.

Here is a list of the most popular consoles of 2022.

Topping the list, the PS5 garnered 5.4 million average monthly searches last year. The console has a 4K graphic display and pairs with a DualSense controller to enhance the gaming experience. It is priced at $499.99.

With an average of 3.2 million monthly searches on Google, the Nintendo Switch is very popular. Known for its affordability and availability, the product is a great gaming system. It is priced at $349.99.

This console comes third place, with 2.3 million average monthly searches on Google. The latest Xbox system offers an upgrade from Xbox One, according to Techradar. It costs $499.99.

This console doesn’t provide a 4K gaming experience but it still racked up 1,205,000 searches each month. Priced at $299, the PS4, released nine years ago, is a cheaper alternative to the PS5.

Starting at $299.99 is another Xbox offering. It doesn’t promise 4K but allows for easy gameplay within the confines of a regular-sized television, as Windows Central said. It was searched 900,000 times each month on average.

What other gaming consoles are popular?

Other popular consoles include the Xbox One, which placed sixth, followed by the Nintendo Switch Lite, the Nintendo DS, the Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo Wii wrapping up the top 10.