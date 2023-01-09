Facebook Twitter
Sunday, January 8, 2023 | 
Tech

The most popular gaming consoles of 2022

Here is a list of the top 5 gaming consoles of last year

By Gitanjali Poonia Gitanjali Pooniagpoonia@deseretnews.com
SHARE The most popular gaming consoles of 2022
In this photo, people stand online next to the PlayStation booth at the 24th Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

In this June 14, 2018, photo, people stand online next to the PlayStation booth at the 24th Electronic Entertainment Expo E3 at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Damian Dovarganes, Associated Press

Picking a gaming console can be a tough decision. Although the emergence of cross-platform play has allowed gamers to make decisions based on their preference, there is still much to consider, like price and the speed of technology.

A recent study, conducted by the online jigsaw site I’m-A-Puzzle, analyzed a list of the most popular consoles and compared it to the average monthly searches for the products on Google, the biggest search engine in the world.

Here is a list of the most popular consoles of 2022.

PlayStation 5

Topping the list, the PS5 garnered 5.4 million average monthly searches last year. The console has a 4K graphic display and pairs with a DualSense controller to enhance the gaming experience. It is priced at $499.99.

Nintendo Switch

With an average of 3.2 million monthly searches on Google, the Nintendo Switch is very popular. Known for its affordability and availability, the product is a great gaming system. It is priced at $349.99.

Xbox Series X

This console comes third place, with 2.3 million average monthly searches on Google. The latest Xbox system offers an upgrade from Xbox One, according to Techradar. It costs $499.99.

PlayStation 4

This console doesn’t provide a 4K gaming experience but it still racked up 1,205,000 searches each month. Priced at $299, the PS4, released nine years ago, is a cheaper alternative to the PS5.

Xbox Series S

Starting at $299.99 is another Xbox offering. It doesn’t promise 4K but allows for easy gameplay within the confines of a regular-sized television, as Windows Central said. It was searched 900,000 times each month on average.

What other gaming consoles are popular?

Other popular consoles include the Xbox One, which placed sixth, followed by the Nintendo Switch Lite, the Nintendo DS, the Nintendo 3DS and the Nintendo Wii wrapping up the top 10. 

Next Up In Utah
Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters storm congress in Brazil
‘New frontier': USU biochemists’ discovery lands them a spot in prestigious academic journal
Utah’s ‘porn-sniffing dog’ dies after putting numerous offenders behind bars
Utah is the land of fry sauce. So who has the best fries in the state?
Poaching up 11% in 2022, Utah wildlife officials say
Doctor says surgery that first lady Jill Biden will have is common in Utah