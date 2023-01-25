MoviePass is back nationwide — and with more options. What you need to know about MoviePass beta

Movie fans, rejoice: after opening in 10 markets across the United States, MoviePass is back nationwide.

MoviePass CEO Stacy Spikes made the “special announcement” on Twitter, stating, “We’re letting everyone on the waitlist into the new MoviePass beta.”

A special announcement for everyone on the MoviePass waitlist from our CEO @stacyspikes pic.twitter.com/BmfHk6IS60 — MoviePass (@MoviePass) January 25, 2023

How to get MoviePass

For those who joined the MoviePass waitlist in August, you should have received an email from MoviePass Tuesday, giving you access to the MoviePass beta.

At the bottom of the email, click “Create your account now,” or “Sign in here,” if you already have an account.

Once you are signed in, it will have you enter your zip code, and choose a subscription plan. After entering your credit card information, you will officially be registered on MoviePass.

For those who didn’t join the waitlist, don’t worry: Spikes told Business Insider that MoviePass will be available to the general public by the summer.

What you need to know about MoviePass plans and prices

MoviePass now offers four different plans: basic, standard, premium and pro.

Basic: For $10 per month, you receive 34 credits per month, which means you could see 1-3 movies each month.

Standard: For $20 per month, you receive 72 credits per month, which means you could see 3-7 movies each month.

Premium: For $30 per month, you receive 113 credits per month, which means you could see 5-11 movies each month.

Pro: For $40 per month, you receive 640 credits per month, which means you could see 30 movies each month (1 movie per day).

Screenshot from moviepass.com.

Note: the plan prices for Southern California and New York Metro area are higher.

How do MoviePass credits work?

Based on which plan you choose, you will receive a certain amount of credits each month. You can then spend those credits in exchange for movie tickets.

A matinee ticket will cost 10 credits, while an evening ticket costs 15 credits. An evening ticket on the weekend, however, costs 20 credits, according to the MoviePass website.

Screenshot from moviepass.com.

Note: In Southern California and New York Metro area, a matinee ticket costs 18 credits, an evening ticket costs 20 credits, and a weekend evening ticket costs 40 credits.

