Nestled between the Wasatch and Bear River mountain ranges, Logan and Cache Valley are a winter wonderland located in the heart of northern Utah. Cache Valley provides the perfect girlfriend getaway, an adventure with the family or a romantic escape. Cache Valley boasts skiing and snowmobiling, wildlife viewing and live concerts and theater performances. Be prepared for sweeping views of gorgeous winter landscapes at every turn. No matter the weather, here are a few can’t-miss activities this season.

Beaver Mountain & Cherry Peak Ski Resorts

Hit the slopes at two popular ski resorts: Beaver Mountain and Cherry Peak. Beaver Mountain is located in Logan Canyon and is the longest running family-owned ski resorts in the United States—serving skiers since 1939. With four chair lifts, a variety of runs from beginner to expert and some of the best powder in Utah, it’s no wonder why this is a favorite friendly spot for downhill heaven.

Cherry Peak is fun for skiers and snowboarders of all ages. It’s one of Utah’s newest resorts and the most unique source of fun is the tubing hill. Rent tubes there and tear down 500 feet of exhilarating snowy madness. The best part is the magic carpet, a conveyer that takes you to the top of the hill so you don’t have to drag yourself. The resort is only 25 minutes from the heart of Logan.

Beaver Creek Lodge & Snowmobiling, Snowshoeing and Cross-Country Skiing

Head up Logan Canyon National Scenic Byway to experience true powder panic by renting snowmobiles at Beaver Creek Lodge. Stay overnight at the lodge then walk outside the door and jump on a brand new snowmobile. They’ve got all the gear to outfit guests and keep them toasty warm while cruising through miles of powder on groomed trails or through open fields and mountainsides. If that’s a little too much excitement, rent snowshoes or cross-country skis to experience this snowy paradise at a slower pace.

Hardware Ranch & Sleigh Rides

When winter comes around in Cache Valley, so do the elk! Hardware Ranch is home to hundreds of majestic elk during the winter months. The Wildlife Management Area provides food for them when the snow is too deep to find their own. One of the best ways to admire them is by taking a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the herd, available Thursdays-Sundays through mid-February. Bald eagles can often be spotted in the craggy treetops on the drive up Blacksmith Fork Canyon. After the sleigh ride, head to the visitors center to warm up and learn more about the wild animals.

Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous

The 13th annual Cache Valley Cowboy Rendezvous celebrates cowboy poetry and music March 9-12 at the Cache County Event Center in Logan. Dozens of Western product and food vendors will be on hand while free performances are held on three stages each day. Get tickets now for Grammy Award winning singer-songwriter Billy Dean Friday night. Texas songbird Kristyn Harris and Wyoming Poet Andy Nelson will join him. Saturday’s matinee performance will feature Jim Curry singing the songs of John Denver along with Colorado musician Jon Chandler and award-winning poet Tom Swearingen. There will be dances, dance lessons and contests and cowboy church on Sunday. Visit cvcowboy.com

Performances at the Ellen Eccles Theatre

For something fun that doesn’t involve the great outdoors, head to a live performance at the stunning 1923 Ellen Eccles Theatre. Upcoming touring events include Jazz from Lincoln Center, comedians, Broadway’s Newsies, Taiko Project Japanese drummers, ballet and more. Be sure to eat dinner at one of many unique local restaurants like the upscale Elements or Angie’s Restaurant, a local diner or dozens of other tasty options before the show.

No matter what type of activity or event you’re looking for, there’s something for everyone in Cache Valley this winter. Grab your friends or family and experience everything Utah’s hidden gem has to offer during the coldest months of the year—Cache Valley, where they do winter right.

