Nintendo Switch vs. OLED: What’s the difference?

The Nintendo Switch has been a gaming sensation since its release in 2017. Now, the company is upping its game with the new OLED version of the popular Switch console. But what are the differences between these two models?

In this article, let’s compare and contrast their specs, price points and features to help you decide if it’s worth investing in an OLED model or sticking with your original Switch. Whether you’re looking for an upgrade or just curious about what makes this new device so desirable among gamers, read on to learn more about the differences between these two Switch consoles.

What is the difference: The new Nintendo Switch OLED vs. original

Display

The most noticeable difference between Nintendo Switch and OLED, its counterpart, is its display. The original Switch model features an IPS LCD screen, while the OLED Switch has a 4K resolution AMOLED display, which makes for vibrant colors and deeper blacks.

Dimensions and storage

While both devices have the same dimensions, the OLED version has a 7.0” OLED touchscreen and 64 GB of storage, while the original Switch has a 6.2” LCD touchscreen and 32 GB of storage.

Battery life

The battery life on both models will last approximately 5.5 hours while in use and offer the same play modes (TV mode, tabletop mode and handheld mode).

Price

Regarding price, the Nintendo Switch OLED is the more expensive option. The classic Nintendo Switch retails for $299, while the OLED version costs $399. This means that individuals who opt for the OLED Switch will be paying an extra hundred dollars for the improved display and increased storage for an enhanced and immersive visual experience.

Game compatibility and physical features

All Nintendo Switch games are compatible with either device. The Switch OLED model and the standard Switch come with the same Joy-Con controllers. Besides an extra LAN port added to the Switch OLED dock, the Nintendo Switch docks are the same for both models.

The original Switch has a relatively small kickstand (10mm wide) which is not suitable for desktop mode. On the other hand, the Switch OLED features a much sturdier kickstand that runs across the width of the rear and can be adjusted to various angles, making it perfect for tabletops usage.

Nintendo Switch OLED specs

The Nintendo Switch OLED is equipped with 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, and the option to add 2TB of storage on micro SDHC or micoSDXC cards. It has improved graphics and the potential for longer battery life due to the energy efficiency of OLED displays. The OLED version also features HDR visuals, which make scenes brighter and more lifelike.

While the Switch and OLED are both compatible with Bluetooth and wired headphones, the sound output of the Switch OLED is marginally superior compared to its predecessor. Its speakers have been re-configured, boosting sound volume and creating a more immersive experience.

Nintendo Switch OLED reviews

Tom’s Guide

According to Tom’s Guide, “The Nintendo Switch OLED delivers an awesome display, improved speakers and better kickstand but it may not be worth upgrading for existing Switch owners”

TechRadar Verdict

TechRadar Verdict gave the Nintendo Switch OLED 4 out of 5 stars in its review. It stated, “If you’re a first-time Switch buyer this is undoubtedly the model to buy, but the improvements to the Switch OLED will only really benefit handheld and tabletop mode users — and if you’re thinking of upgrading, don’t expect a Nintendo Switch Pro.”

IGN

The IGN OLED Model Review also states, “The Switch OLED does enough right to make it the current Nintendo flagship, but not enough to make most Switch owners upgrade.”

Is the Nintendo Switch OLED worth it?

For existing Switch owners, the improvements provided by the OLED model may not be significant enough to justify upgrading. However, if you have yet to purchase a Switch, the OLED console is undoubtedly the way to go.

Though more expensive than the regular version, its superior OLED screen quality makes it worth every penny. Of course, if you can’t afford it, don’t worry — the original Switch remains an excellent option (much better than a Nintendo Switch Lite).