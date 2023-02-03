Everything you need to know about the Apple HomePod 2nd Generation

Unless you’re an Apple fanatic, you probably haven’t heard the news: Apple HomePod 2nd Generation is officially out. Since the first generation was pulled from shelves in 2021, the newest Apple HomePod iteration might be a surprise to some.

Wondering if you should pull the trigger? Here’s everything you need to know about the Apple HomePod 2.

Why did Apple stop selling the HomePod 1st Generation?

The 1st Generation Apple HomePod was released in 2018 as a competitor to Amazon’s Echo and Google Nest, per ScreenRant. The first HomePod seemed to pack a major punch with its audio, but had lackluster smart features. After failing to take off, Apple discontinued the HomePod in 2021.

What does the HomePod do?

According to Apple, the Apple HomePod 2nd Generation is a smart speaker that allows you to “enjoy an effortlessly connected smart home.”

You can listen to music, pair with your other Apple devices with Handoff, ask Siri questions, set reminders and more. Apple also calls the HomePod a “smart home hub.” If you have the necessary smart accessories, your HomePod can do the following:



Detect the temperature and humidity in your home.

Listen for carbon monoxide and smoke alarms.

Access and control your smart home when you’re away.

Set automations, such as turn lights off and on at specific times.

And more.

The HomePod is also an “essential building block for Matter.” Matter, according to The Verge, is “the new smart phone standard” and makes for a simplified smart home.

Is Apple HomePod worth buying?

So far, the new Apple HomePod has gotten pretty favorable reviews. According to TechCrunch, the newest iteration of the HomePod has a leg up on its predecessor, citing a new detachable cord, sleek design and full sound.

The review concluded: “But the HomePod 2 works well, looks nice and sounds great. It’s going to fit perfectly for a select cross-section of consumers. It continues to not be for everyone, and there’s a part of me that strongly suspects that Apple wouldn’t have it any other way.”

According to a review from The Wall Street Journal, “If you look at spec sheets comparing the old and new HomePods, you might scratch your head. The new one has a fast processor but fewer built-in microphones and speakers, and supports an older Wi-Fi standard. But in person, the new HomePod sounds and performs the same as the original.”

While it looks like there are some small improvements upon the original, the new Apple HomePod seems pretty similar to the first.

What’s better: Alexa or the HomePod?

It definitely depends on your preferences. If you have multiple Apple devices, and you’d like to link them up to your smart speaker, the HomePod might be more convenient. But if you’re not an Apple user, there’s no point for you to purchase a HomePod.

According to RTINGS.com, “The Apple HomePod and the Amazon Echo Gen 4 are both excellent speakers for voice assistants, but the Apple is more versatile overall. Out-of-the-box, the Apple has a more balanced sound profile, and it has a better soundstage.”