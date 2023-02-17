‘The Gilded Age’ Season 2 cast: exits, new characters and more

While there’s still no word yet on “The Gilded Age” Season 2 release date, there are a few updates that fans will find interesting. “The Gilded Age” creators have announced some new additions to the Season 2 cast, plus a few fan favorites that have been bumped up to season regulars.

Driving the news: “The Gilded Age” Season 1 ended with opulence, drama, heartbreak and for some characters, more questions that answers. And while “The Gilded Age” Season 2 release date hasn’t been announced yet, we do know that it’ll be released in 2023.

As we’re waiting for “The Gilded Age” Season 2 to premiere, there are some cast updates — and departures — that are worth getting into.

Who’s returning for “The Gilded Age” Season 2? If you’re worried about your favorite characters, fear not — they’re most likely going to return for Season 2. The following series regulars will be returning for “The Gilded Age” Season 2:



Louisa Jacobson as Marian Brook.

Denée Benton as Peggy Scott.

Christine Baranski as Agnes Van Rhijn.

Cynthia Nixon as Ada Brook.

Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell.

Morgan Spector as George Russell.

Harry Richardson as Larry Russell.

Blake Ritson as Oscar Van Rhijn.

Taissa Farmiga as Gladys Russell.

Simon Jones as Bannister.

Jack Gilpin as Church.

With that said, 13 recurring characters were bumped up to series regulars, per Deadline:



Taylor Richardson as Bridget.

Donna Murphy as Mrs. Astor.

Debra Monk as Armstrong.

Celia Keenan-Bolger as Mrs. Bruce.

Erin Wilhelmi as Adelheid Weber.

Patrick Page as Richard Claym.

Kristine Nielsen as Mrs. Bauer.

Sullivan Jones as T. Thomas Fortune.

Ben Ahlers as Jack Trotter.

Kelley Curran as Turner.

Kelli O’Hara as Aurora Fane.

Douglas Sills as Baudin.

Michael Cerveris as Watson.

Who’s new to “The Gilded Age” Season 2? “The Gilded Age” has added some big names to their Season 2 cast, including “House” actor Robert Sean Leonard and Tony award-winning actress Laura Benanti. Both actors are joining an already Tony-award winning cast, including actresses Baranski and McDonald.

Laura Benanti and Robert Sean Leonard have been cast in ‘The Gilded Age’ season 2.



According to Deadline, Leonard will be playing the Rev. Matthew Forte, described as “a jovial, congenial man” from Boston. It looks like the reverend is the new rector of the church that many of the main cast attend.

Benanti will play Susan Bane, a beautiful and glamorous widow who hires Larry Russell as the architect for her Newport home. Susan was recently widowed by her husband, who Deadline describes as “a rich, dull man many years her senior.”

Here are other additions to “The Gilded Age” Season 2 cast, according to Deadline:



Nicole Brydon Bloom as Caroline Stuyvesant: Described as a “beguiling socialite” who Oscar recognizes as “the perfect heiress for marriage.”

Michael Braugher as Booker T. Washington: The historical, “famed educator” who invites Peggy and Thomas to tour his new Tuskegee school.

Christopher Denham as Robert McNeil: Deadline describes Robert as “a wealthy, mainstream, somewhat uptight banker” who attempts to join New York’s elite society with his wife.

David Furr as Dashiell Montgomery: Agnes’ “wealthy, widowed” nephew, Dashiell is new to New York with his young daughter Frances.

Ben Lamb as The Duke of Buckingham: Described as “posh British nobleman recently arrived in New York,” Bertha immediately has her eye on him as a match for Gladys.

Matilda Lawler as Frances Montgomery: Frances is Dashiell Montgomery’s daughter, and is “innocent, naturally charming, endearing and well-bred with good manners.”

Dakin Matthews as Mr. Winterton: A rich widower who recently married a much younger wife, Deadline describes their courtship as “extremely short.” So short, in fact, that “she hadn’t yet met any of his society friends and he is unaware of her past.”

Rebecca Haden as Flora McNeil: Flora has apparently lived at the height of New York society. But, according to Deadline, she’s “been brought up to believe the lie that her father deserted her and her mother.”

Who isn’t returning to “The Gilded Age” Season 2? If you were hoping to see more drama between Marian and Tom Raikes, you might disappointed. Thomas Cocquerel, who plays Tom, will not return for Season 2, according to Deadline.

This shouldn’t be surprising, considering how Tom and Marian’s story came to an end. Executive producer Sonja Warfield spoke to Deadline about Tom, saying, “What I will say is: trust what men do not what they say. I hope that’s Marian’s takeaway. This guy talked a big game but he wasn’t worth it.”

What is Season 2 of “The Gilded Age” about? Here’s the official Season 2 plot description, per Deadline: “The Gilded Age was a period of immense economic change, of huge fortunes made and lost, and of fierce rivalry between old money and new.”

“Nowhere is that rivalry more apparent than on East 61st Street, where Marian Brook and her thoroughly old money aunts, Agnes van Rhijn and Ada Brook, live opposite the stupendously rich George and Bertha Russell. The Russells are both fiercely ambitious, he financially, she socially, and they are determined to reach the highest echelons of New York.”

“Meanwhile in Brooklyn, Marian’s friend and confidant Peggy Scott forges her own path in the world of the Black elite. In this glittering world on the brink of the modern age, will the established rules of society prevail, or will the game change entirely?”

How many seasons are planned of “The Gilded Age”? For now, it only looks like show runners have only planned up to “The Gilded Age” Season 2. We’ll have to see if the show gets renewed for a third season when Season 2 airs later this year.

What’s “The Gilded Age” rated and why? According to Common Sense Media, “The Gilded Age” is appropriate those aged 13 and up. The show contains the following:

