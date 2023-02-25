Vizio vs. TCL: Which TV brand is better?

When choosing the perfect television for your home, two of the top contenders in the market are TCL and Vizio. Both offer high-quality pictures and value for money, making them popular choices among consumers. But when comparing TCL and Vizio side by side, which is better?

Vizio vs TCL: Which brand is better?

Quality of build

People might be concerned that cheaper TVs won’t last as long as they’re supposed to due to inferior build quality. However, put those worries to rest — both TCL and Vizio manufacture TVs of incredibly reliable quality, which is one of the reasons for their success.

When comparing the two brands in terms of build quality, it’s difficult to answer whether Vizio is better than TCL because there are only minimal differences. Vizio televisions often have slightly thinner frames than TCL sets. While both have similar leg stands, Vizio’s are a little thicker, which adds stability when placed on a table or cabinet.

Value for money

Both Vizio and TCL are known for providing great value-for-money options when it comes to televisions. Most of their models come with a range of affordable features, making them excellent choices for budget-conscious shoppers.

When looking for a 4K TV with great value, you can’t go wrong with either TCL or Vizio. At first glance, Vizio will offer better value for money, as its models come with more advanced features and specs. However, TCL takes the lead in essential categories, such as panel technology (technology that affects the image quality, color accuracy and viewing angles).

Compatibility with devices

Vizio and TCL both offer a wide range of compatibility with streaming devices, game consoles, media players and other products. Both brands support popular smart TV platforms such as Chromecast, Airplay 2, Amazon Fire TV and Apple HomeKit.

User-friendliness

When it comes to user-friendliness, both brands offer exceptional experiences. Vizio is known for its intuitive setup process and attractive remote control. TCL has an easy setup process and powerful remote control with dedicated buttons for streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

If you’re looking for a customizable option with a more extensive selection of apps, TCL Smart TVs may be a better choice — they typically use Roku TV for their applications, compared to Vizio Smart TVs, which typically use SmartCast.

Motion technology

TCL TVs are known for their impressive motion technology, particularly those from the 5 and 6 Series. With excellent response times and no flicker due to PWM dimming, watching a TCL TV is smooth and enjoyable.

Motion technology can vary across Vizio models. For instance, the 2020 Vizio V Series has relatively slow transition times, while models like the OLED 2020 have near-instantaneous response times with practically no motion blur.

Overall, TCL’s motion technology is usually better than what you can find in Vizio TVs. However, higher-end Vizio models come with exceptional motion technology properties.

Overall customer satisfaction

According to PC Magazine, the latest Vizio TV reviews give Vizio TVs 3.5 to 4-star reviews. According to the same PC Magazine, the latest TCL TV reviews give TCL televisions 4 to 4.5-star reviews. Here are some things those TV reviews are saying.

Vizio television reviews

Some of the things mentioned in Vizio TV reviews include that Vizio monitors offer a modestly bright, high-contrast picture quality, solid color performance and good gaming and local device streaming features.

TCL television reviews

Some things mentioned in TCL TV reviews include that TCL TVs offer mini-LED backlighting to its already-excellent 6-Series 4K Roku TV, bringing it in line with top-notch Google TV competitors.

Vizio features

Of course, the features of Vizio TVs will vary depending on the model, but here are some of the features you are likely to enjoy when you purchase a Vizio TV.



High contrast and wide color.

Good gaming performance and features, including 1080p240 mode and AMD FreeSync.

SmartCast supports both Apple AirPlay and Google Cast.

Fast 120Hz panel with low input lag.

Significantly brighter than 50-inch models.

Dolby Vision HDR.

4K Ultra HD.

VIZIO’s V-Gaming engine.

Active pixel tuning.

VIZIO SmartCast Smart TV platform.

4 HDMI ports.

TCL features

TCL features will also vary depending on the TV model, but here are some features you will likely enjoy when you purchase a TCL TV.



Very high contrast.

Wide colors.

Low input lag with AMD FreeSync Pro and 144Hz support.

Google TV version with Google Cast and hands-free Google Assistant.

Superior 4K HDR — excellent picture quality.

Advanced digital TV tuner.

Natural Motion 480.

Variable refresh rate (VRR).

Auto game mode.

4 HDMI ports.

Smart TV features with the Roku TV.

Which is the best choice?

When looking at TCL and Vizio TVs, both brands offer excellent features at an affordable price range. Depending on what you’re looking for in a TV — whether it’s motion technology, color and contrast, gaming performance or streaming capabilities — you can find a model from either brand that meets your needs. Vizio might be the better choice for those looking for top-of-the-line features, while TCL is ideal for viewers who want an excellent viewing experience but don’t want to break the bank.