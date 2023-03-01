Deciding what dinners I’ll have each week usually takes me at least half an hour. I suffer from decision fatigue, so when it clicked that I could use ChatGPT to streamline my meal-making process, I thought I needed to try it.

For transparency’s sake, I’ve reproduced the whole conversation word-for-word below, but I also want to give a review of what ChatGPT told me to make.

ChatGPT suggested that I make bruschetta, spinach and strawberry salad, grilled salmon with roasted vegetables and herbed rice along with triple mousse cake. I also asked for beverage pairings for each dish.

Overall, this meal that I shared with an old roommate was quite good. The ingredients were simple and fresh, lots of vegetables were incorporated and the beverages paired nicely. We drank sparkling water with lemon, lemonade, sparkling apple cider and then hot chocolate. The only suggestion I didn’t love was the hot chocolate with the triple chocolate mousse cake. It was simply too much chocolate for my taste.

Its breakfast suggestion was a perfect choice for me. I love shakshuka and mango lassi, so I was happy about this meal. I had never had the two side-by-side, but I thought that the sweet yogurt drink complemented the heartier egg dish.

ChatGPT also suggested that I make a Mediterranean chicken pita wrap with some fresh fruit and a side of raw veggies for lunch. Incidentally, I’ve made something very similar to this recipe dozens of times.

What I appreciated about ChatGPT’s suggestions is that they were healthy and flavorful. The ingredients were all simple and fresh — I didn’t have to buy much food to make these recipes. The best recipe on the list by far was the spinach and strawberry salad.

In terms of flaws, there weren’t many. The meals turned out well. My only bone to pick would be that the bot included chilled white wine when I specified nonalcoholic beverages. But overall, I think I’ll be asking ChatGPT what to cook in the future.

Conversation with ChatGPT about meals

Deseret News: ChatGPT, I’m having a guest over for dinner. I need ideas for an appetizer, a soup or salad, a dinner, a dessert and nonalcoholic beverages to pair with each dish. I have unlimited access to ingredients.

ChatGPT: Sure, here is a 4-course menu with appetizer, soup/salad, dinner, and dessert options, along with nonalcoholic beverage pairings for each:

Appetizer: Bruschetta.



Ingredients: Italian bread, Roma tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper.

Nonalcoholic beverage pairing: Sparkling water with a slice of lemon or lime.

Soup/Salad: Spinach and strawberry salad.



Ingredients: Baby spinach, fresh strawberries, feta cheese, red onion, candied pecans, balsamic vinaigrette.

Nonalcoholic beverage pairing: Iced tea or lemonade.

Dinner: Grilled salmon with roasted vegetables and herbed rice.



Ingredients: Salmon fillets, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, red bell pepper, olive oil, garlic, salt, pepper, lemon juice, rice, chicken broth, fresh herbs.

Nonalcoholic beverage pairing: Chilled white wine or sparkling apple cider.

Dessert: Triple chocolate mousse cake.



Ingredients: Chocolate cake, dark chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, heavy cream, sugar, eggs, cocoa powder.

Nonalcoholic beverage pairing: Hot chocolate or coffee.

I hope this gives you some ideas for your dinner party! Enjoy!

DN: Thanks ChatGPT! While we’re talking, I’ll need breakfast in the morning. I want something unique for a meal. Can you give me a meal idea along with a drink that’s not coffee or tea?

ChatGPT: Certainly! Here’s a unique breakfast idea with a noncoffee or tea drink pairing:



Shakshuka with a side of whole-grain bread: Shakshuka is a popular Middle Eastern breakfast dish that consists of eggs cooked in a tomato-based sauce with peppers and spices. It’s hearty, flavorful and can be customized to your liking. To make it, sauté diced onions, peppers and garlic in olive oil until soft, then add canned tomatoes, cumin, smoked paprika and a pinch of cayenne pepper. Cook the sauce for a few minutes until it thickens, then crack eggs into the sauce and cook until the whites are set but the yolks are still runny. Serve with a side of whole-grain bread for dipping into the sauce.

Noncoffee or tea drink pairing: Mango lassi. This is a traditional Indian drink made with yogurt, mango and a touch of honey. Simply blend fresh or frozen mango with plain yogurt and a drizzle of honey until smooth and creamy. Pour into a glass and enjoy alongside your Shakshuka for a refreshing and fruity pairing.

DN: Can you help me decide what to pack for lunch? I don’t like leftovers and I want something that I can eat at my desk. Can you please give me your best recipe idea for lunch?

ChatGPT: Of course! Here’s a delicious and easy recipe for a lunch that you can pack and eat at your desk:

Mediterranean Chicken pita wrap.

Ingredients:



1 medium-sized whole-wheat pita bread.

4 ounces grilled or baked chicken breast, sliced.

1/4 cup hummus.

1/4 cup chopped cucumber.

1/4 cup chopped tomatoes.

1/4 cup chopped red onion.

1/4 cup crumbled feta cheese.

1 tablespoon chopped fresh parsley.

1 tablespoon lemon juice.

Salt and pepper, to taste.

Directions:



Cut the pita bread in half and gently open the pocket. Spread the hummus evenly inside the pita pocket. In a small bowl, combine the chopped cucumber, tomatoes, red onion, feta cheese, parsley, lemon juice, salt and pepper. Add the sliced chicken to the bowl and mix everything together. Stuff the chicken and vegetable mixture inside the pita pocket and enjoy!

Pair this with some fresh fruit and a side of raw veggies for a complete and satisfying lunch.

DN: Thanks ChatGPT! What’s the best cooking tip you have?

ChatGPT: As an AI language model, I don’t have personal experiences or opinions, but I can provide some cooking tips that might be helpful:

One of the most important tips in cooking is to properly season your food. Adding the right amount of salt and pepper can make a huge difference in the flavor of your dishes. It’s also important to taste your food as you go and adjust the seasoning as needed.

Another tip is to read the recipe thoroughly before you start cooking. This will ensure that you have all the ingredients and equipment you need and that you understand the steps involved.

Lastly, don’t be afraid to make mistakes! Cooking is a learning process and even the most experienced chefs make mistakes. Embrace the process and learn from your mistakes to become a better cook.

