8 sitcoms to watch if you love ‘Seinfeld’

“Seinfeld” is my favorite show. But sometimes change is healthy — like watching a different sitcom, instead of watching George do another dumb thing at work (if he happens to be employed) or Jerry breaking up with another woman for superficial reasons.

If you are looking for entertainment that makes you laugh like “Seinfeld” but isn’t “Seinfeld,” here are eight sitcoms with a similar sense of humor.

1. ‘30 Rock’

Loosely based on the antics behind the scenes of “Saturday Night Live,” Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) is the head writer for a live sketch comedy show in New York City. Lemon must learn to deal with an arrogant boss (Alec Baldwin), mentally unstable movie star (Tracy Morgan) and neurotic leading lady (Jane Krakowski).

Where to watch: Hulu, Peacock.

Rating: TV-14 for mild language and sexual content.

2. ‘Arrested Development’

Michael Bluth (Jason Bateman) is forced to stay in Orange County and run the Bluth family real estate business after his father, George Bluth Sr. (Jeffery Tambor), is put in prison for a white collar crime. Now, Michael must manage all the shenanigans from his spoiled and eccentric family while taking care of his son, George Michael (Michael Cera).

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu.

Rating: TV-14 for mild language and sexual content.

3. ‘Frasier’

Dr. Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) is a successful therapist in Boston, but he decides he wants a fresh start and moves back to his hometown of Seattle — and in with his father. He stars on a radio show where he shares wit and wisdom with listeners as he struggles with his own life problems.

Where to watch: YouTube TV, Peacock, Paramount +, fuboTV.

Rating: TV-PG for sexual content.

4. ‘Schitt’s Creek’

A video store magnate (Eugene Levy) and his soap opera star wife (Catherine O’Hara) are a wealthy couple who suddenly find themselves completely broke. The only asset they’ve got left is a dinky town called Schitt’s Creek, which they bought as a joke years ago. Accompanied by their spoiled children, they leave their pampered lives behind and move to the run-down town.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime, Hulu, YouTube TV.

Rating: TV-14 for language and alcohol use.

5. ‘Community’

When lawyer Jeff Winger (Joel McHale) gets his degree revoked, he goes back to school at Greendale Community College. He creates a Spanish study group and claims he is a “board-certified tutor” to get close with a pretty classmate — but she comes with a crowd of eccentric friends. Jeff’s grasp on Spanish is far from adequate, but the ragtag group continues to meet each week.

Where to watch: Netflix, Hulu.

Rating: TV-14 for sexual content, language and drug and alcohol use.

6. ‘A.P. Bio’

When Harvard University philosophy professor Jack Griffin (Glenn Howerton) loses out on getting his dream job, he returns to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, to work as an Advanced Placement biology teacher at the local high school. On the first day of class, Jack informs his students that he will not be teaching them any biology. Instead, he enlists his class of honor roll students to help him sabotage his nemesis and earn the position he claims he deserves.

Where to watch: Peacock.

Rating: TV-14 for mild language and sexual content.

7. ‘Malcolm in the Middle’

Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) is the genius kid in a lower-class, dimwitted family: his kind but bizarre dad, feisty mom, criminal older brothers and spacey younger brother. He must learn to get along with his dysfunctional family and overcome a unique set of challenges at school.

Where to watch: Hulu.

Rating: TV-PG for sexual content, violence and language.

8. ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’

Detective Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) has the best arrest record in the 99th precinct, but he also has a difficult time following the rules. When Ray Holt (Andre Braugher) becomes the new commanding officer, he tries to put an end to the carefree environment.

Where to watch: Peacock.

Rating: TV-14 for mild language.