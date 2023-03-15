How to choose the right smart home security system

A smart home security system is a security system that uses internet-connected devices to automate your home’s security. Smart home security systems include things like locks, cameras, house alarms and sensors. There is a wide range of security systems available for purchase. Most offer very similar services yet are unique enough that everyone can find something that meets their particular needs.

Do I need a smart security system?

Not everyone needs a smart home security system. If you live in a safe neighborhood with a low crime rate, you may not need the extra security that smart home technology provides.

However, there are many benefits to having a smart home security system whether you live in a safe neighborhood or not.

Benefits of having a smart home security system

Some of the benefits of investing in a security system are:



You can monitor your home from anywhere : As long as you have an internet connection, you can check in on your home from the office, on vacation or at a work conference.

: As long as you have an internet connection, you can check in on your home from the office, on vacation or at a work conference. You can use voice-automation: Some smart home technology turns your voice into a tool. Voice control is an excellent feature if you have your hands full or want to control your system without pulling out your phone.

Some smart home technology turns your voice into a tool. Voice control is an excellent feature if you have your hands full or want to control your system without pulling out your phone. You can receive real-time alerts: Most smart home systems will send you an alert if there is any unusual activity at your home. Receiving alerts in real time helps you stay on top of what’s happening at your home even when you’re not there. Your home security system can even alert the authorities if there is an emergency at your home.

Most smart home systems will send you an alert if there is any unusual activity at your home. Receiving alerts in real time helps you stay on top of what’s happening at your home even when you’re not there. Your home security system can even alert the authorities if there is an emergency at your home. You can save money on insurance: Some insurance companies offer discounts to homes with a security system. This is because they see homes with security systems as being less of a risk.

Must-have features

When you’re looking for a smart home system to keep your house safe, there are certain features that you should make sure it has.

Those must-have features include:



24/7 monitoring: You want to ensure your security system is always on and working. Look for a system that offers 24/7 monitoring so you can rest assured that your home is being protected even when you’re not there. Home automation: Home automation is a great feature to have in your security system. With home automation, you can control things like your lights, locks and thermostat from your security system. This is a great way to save time and money. Remote access: As mentioned before, it’s helpful and convenient to be able to access your security system when you’re away from home. Look for a system that offers remote access so you can always stay connected to your home. Professional installation: If you’re unfamiliar with installing security systems, it’s best to leave it to the professionals. Many smart home security companies offer professional installation services. This is a great way to ensure that your system is installed correctly and that you get the most out of your investment.

Mentionable smart security systems

There are many different smart home security systems to choose from. The question is, which one is right for you? To help you choose, here are a few of the most popular smart home security systems on the market:

1. Vivint

Vivint offers a range of home security tools and systems, including windows, doors, locks, indoor cameras, outdoor cameras and 24/7 monitoring by specialists who respond to emergencies. Vivint also has a team of professional installers who can come to your home to get you set up.

2. ADT Command

ADT Command is another popular choice for smart alarm systems. They offer three different packages to choose from: a basic package with just the security equipment, a smart home package that includes automation tools and the ADT mobile app, or a video and smart home package that includes video in addition to the mobile app and home automation.

3. SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe could work for you if you want a security system that doesn’t require contracts. The company offers easy DIY installation, a 12-month warranty and a wide range of features, including window and door sensors, indoor cameras, outdoor cameras and pet detection software.

4. Wyze home monitoring

If you’re looking for an affordable smart home security system, Wyze is a great option. They offer a variety of features, including 24/7 professional monitoring, live streaming, motion and sound detection, mobile access and more. Their monthly subscription plans are very affordable and don’t require a long-term contract.

5. Ring alarm security kit

The Ring alarm security kit likely fits the bill if you’re looking for a comprehensive system. It comes with a base station, contact sensor, motion detector and keypad. It lets off a loud siren when the home security alarm is triggered and supports multiple wireless platforms. The security kit is designed to be easy to install, so it’s not intimidating, despite being comprehensive.